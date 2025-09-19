SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, How to Register Via Direct Link| Click Here
SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has recently released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 mock test 2 date and schedule on its official website. Candidates can take part in the mock test scheduled for October 6, 2025. The registration window will close on October 2, 2025. MBA programmes offered by SIU will be based on candidates’ marks in the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2025.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 19, 2025 14:50:15 IST

SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has recently released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 mock test 2 date and schedule on its official website. Candidates can take part in the mock test scheduled for October 6, 2025. The registration window will close on October 2, 2025. MBA programmes offered by SIU will be based on candidates’ marks in the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2025. 

SNAP 2025: Overview 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

SNAP 2025 Mock Test 

Exam name 

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)

Board name 

Symbiosis International University (SIU)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

snaptest.org

Programme 

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Mock Exam date 

October 6, 2025

SNAP Exam dates 

SNAP Test 1 – 06-December-2025 (Saturday)

SNAP Test 2 – 14-December-2025 (Sunday)

SNAP Test 3 – 20-December-2025 (Saturday)

Exam mode 

Computer-based Test (CBT)

Registration last date 

October 2, 2025 by 11:59 PM

Exam format 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Sections and Exam pattern 

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability – 15 questions

Analytical & Logical Reasoning – 25 questions

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency – 20 questions

Exam duration 

60 minutes 

Marking scheme 

Correct: +1

Incorrect: -0.25 

Application fee

INR 2250

Snap 2025: Exam Pattern 

SNAP Mock Test is an MCQ test with a duration of 60 minutes. Each question has four responses. The candidate should choose an appropriate response. SNAP 2025 mock test 2 consists of 3 Sections: 

Section

Number of Questions

General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability)

15

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

25

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

20

SNAP 2025: Marking Scheme 

SNAP Mock test contains 60 questions in total. Each question carries 1 mark. There is a negative marking for the wrong answer 0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer. The marks obtained in the Mock Test are for the Candidate’s reference only for their practice, as this will not be considered in the final SNAP 2025 marks. 

 Steps to Navigate SNAP Moct Test 2 

  • Once you click on the ‘Start Exam’ button, the test time will begin.

  • Only one question will be displayed on the computer screen at a time.

  • To move to the next question, click on the Next button.

  • If you’re unsure about the answer to a question, you can select the “Mark for Review” option as a reminder to revisit and review the question before submitting the test.

  • On the left-hand side, you’ll find a summary displaying the number of questions you’ve answered, not answered, marked as review, not visited, and answered and marked for review.

  • During the test, you have the option to navigate between different sections freely.

  • You can remove your selected answer by clicking on the “Clear” option.

  • Once you’ve completed the test, click the “Submit” button to finalize and submit your responses.

  • A submission summary will appear, showing the number of questions you’ve answered, left unattempted, and marked for review. You can then choose to either click the “Submit” button to finalize or the “Go Back” button to make changes.

SNAP Test 2025: Registration Process

SNAP Test 2025 will be conducted on three different dates. Please note these dates carefully:

SNAP Test

Date

SNAP 01

December 06, 2025 (Saturday)

SNAP 02

December 14, 2025 (Sunday)

SNAP 03

December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Note: Candidates can check the test timings on their Admit Card. 

How to Register for SNAP Mock Test 2025? 

  1. Click on ‘Register.’

  2. Click on the ‘Continue’ button to accept the Terms and Conditions.

  3. Fill in the details requested on the page displayed.

  4. Click on ‘Save & Continue’. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email ID that you have entered.

  5. Enter the ‘OTP’ and submit.

  6. After successful registration, you will get an email & SMS containing your SNAP ID and password. Use this SNAP ID for all communications regarding the SNAP 2025 entrance test/admission procedure.

  7. Pay the SNAP entrance test registration fee of INR 2250 per test, non-transferable and non-refundable, as per the instructions mentioned on the Registration Portal.

  8. In addition to that, you are also expected  to pay the non-refundable and non-transferable programme registration fee of INR 1000/- for each programme that you wish to apply for.

Direct Link to Register for SNAP Mock Test www.snaptest.org

Tags: SNAP 2025 MockSNAP 2025 Mock TestSNAP 2025 Mock Test 2SNAP 2025 Mock Test dateSNAP 2025 Mock Test feesSNAP 2025 Mock Test registration processsnap examSNAP Mock TestSNAP Mock Test 2SNAP Mock Test 2 registration linkSNAP Mock Test marking schemeSNAP Mock Test pattern

SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, How to Register Via Direct Link| Click Here

