SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, How to Register Via Direct Link| Click Here

SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has recently released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 mock test 2 date and schedule on its official website. Candidates can take part in the mock test scheduled for October 6, 2025. The registration window will close on October 2, 2025. MBA programmes offered by SIU will be based on candidates’ marks in the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2025.

SNAP 2025: Overview

Overview Details Event name SNAP 2025 Mock Test Exam name Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) Board name Symbiosis International University (SIU) Academic year 2025-26 Official website snaptest.org Programme Master of Business Administration (MBA) Mock Exam date October 6, 2025 SNAP Exam dates SNAP Test 1 – 06-December-2025 (Saturday) SNAP Test 2 – 14-December-2025 (Sunday) SNAP Test 3 – 20-December-2025 (Saturday) Exam mode Computer-based Test (CBT) Registration last date October 2, 2025 by 11:59 PM Exam format Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Sections and Exam pattern General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability – 15 questions Analytical & Logical Reasoning – 25 questions Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency – 20 questions Exam duration 60 minutes Marking scheme Correct: +1 Incorrect: -0.25 Application fee INR 2250

Snap 2025: Exam Pattern

SNAP Mock Test is an MCQ test with a duration of 60 minutes. Each question has four responses. The candidate should choose an appropriate response. SNAP 2025 mock test 2 consists of 3 Sections:

Section Number of Questions General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability) 15 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20

SNAP 2025: Marking Scheme

SNAP Mock test contains 60 questions in total. Each question carries 1 mark. There is a negative marking for the wrong answer 0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer. The marks obtained in the Mock Test are for the Candidate’s reference only for their practice, as this will not be considered in the final SNAP 2025 marks.

Steps to Navigate SNAP Moct Test 2

Once you click on the ‘Start Exam’ button, the test time will begin.

Only one question will be displayed on the computer screen at a time.

To move to the next question, click on the Next button.

If you’re unsure about the answer to a question, you can select the “Mark for Review” option as a reminder to revisit and review the question before submitting the test.

On the left-hand side, you’ll find a summary displaying the number of questions you’ve answered, not answered, marked as review, not visited, and answered and marked for review.

During the test, you have the option to navigate between different sections freely.

You can remove your selected answer by clicking on the “Clear” option.

Once you’ve completed the test, click the “Submit” button to finalize and submit your responses.

A submission summary will appear, showing the number of questions you’ve answered, left unattempted, and marked for review. You can then choose to either click the “Submit” button to finalize or the “Go Back” button to make changes.

SNAP Test 2025: Registration Process

SNAP Test 2025 will be conducted on three different dates. Please note these dates carefully:

SNAP Test Date SNAP 01 December 06, 2025 (Saturday) SNAP 02 December 14, 2025 (Sunday) SNAP 03 December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Note: Candidates can check the test timings on their Admit Card.

How to Register for SNAP Mock Test 2025?

Click on ‘Register.’ Click on the ‘Continue’ button to accept the Terms and Conditions. Fill in the details requested on the page displayed. Click on ‘Save & Continue’. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email ID that you have entered. Enter the ‘OTP’ and submit. After successful registration, you will get an email & SMS containing your SNAP ID and password. Use this SNAP ID for all communications regarding the SNAP 2025 entrance test/admission procedure. Pay the SNAP entrance test registration fee of INR 2250 per test, non-transferable and non-refundable, as per the instructions mentioned on the Registration Portal. In addition to that, you are also expected to pay the non-refundable and non-transferable programme registration fee of INR 1000/- for each programme that you wish to apply for.

