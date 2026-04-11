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Home > Education News > Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is set to release the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results.

Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result
Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 11, 2026 11:20:51 IST

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Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the intermediate 1st- and 2nd-year results of 2026 today, April 11. Students who appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their marks memo online via the official portals. The board had not announced a specific time of release in advance. However, results might be announced in line with the previous trend when scorecards are released during morning hours. 

Students are advised to hold their hall ticket numbers ready while checking their results to save time.

Where can I check TS Inter results 2026 online

The students can check their results on the official websites of the Telangana government. These portals are:

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  • tgbienew.cgg.gov.in 
  • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • tgbieht.cgg.gov.in 

These sites are likely to be under heavy traffic, so there might be occasional slowdowns. In such circumstances, students should wait for a few minutes and try again.

How to download the Telangana marks memo easily

Downloading the marks memo is a simple process. Students need to follow a few steps:

  • First, they need to open any of the official websites mentioned above.
  •  On the homepage, click on Results
  • Next, they need to select the exam year (2026) and then the course, either Intermediate 1st year or 2nd year.
  • Then, they need to enter their hall ticket number and submit the details. 
  • Once the marks memo is displayed, they need to verify the scores and download it for future reference.

It is better to print the marks memo, as it will be required in the college admission and counselling procedures.

What details are mentioned in the TS Inter marks memo

The marks memo released by the board will have all the important academic information of the student. These are student name, hall ticket number, stream (science, commerce, or arts), subject-wise marks, total marks and grade obtained.

Qualifying students should ensure that all the information provided is correct. If they come across any, they should immediately inform their respective school or board.

When were Telangana Inter exams held in 2026

The intermediate exams were conducted in the months of February and March. The 1st-year exams started on February 25 and ended on March 17. The 2nd-year exams were conducted from February 26 to March 18.

The exams were conducted at various centres across the state, with the utmost scrutiny on them. 

What to do after checking TS Inter results 2026

Once the marks memo is downloaded, students should analyse them and plan their future steps accordingly. 2nd-year students will now start planning for their undergraduate admissions, while 1st-year students will be preparing for their final-year board exams.

Students who are not happy with their results can expect the board to release the information about re-evaluation or supplementary exams in the next few days. The Telangana board has been expected to release notifications soon about these procedures.

Also Read: Maharashtra RTE Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link

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Tags: Telangana Inter Results 2026TS Inter 1st Year ResultsTS Inter 2nd Year ResultsTS Inter Results 2026TSBIE Inter Results

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Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

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Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

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