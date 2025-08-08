LIVE TV
Home > Education > UP Police Book 86 in UP’s Mau for Fake Appointments to 42 Teacher Posts

UP Police booked 86 people, including officials and school managers, for allegedly securing 42 fake teacher appointments in Mau using forged documents. Salaries were halted, and an ongoing investigation aims to address systemic flaws in recruitment practices.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 8, 2025 22:46:38 IST

In a recent case of alleged corruption, authorities in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, have filed legal proceedings against 86 individuals for their involvement in the fraud appointment of 42 teachers at government-aided schools under the state’s social welfare department. 

The accused group includes three ex-District Social Welfare Officers, Education Officer of Mau, along with four Block Education Officers, departmental supervisors, desk assistants, 42 appointed teachers, and 19 school managers. 

Following a complaint lodged by Mau’s Social Welfare Officer, Rashmi Mishra, on August 5, an FIR was registered, on the directives of the Additional Chief Secretary of Social Welfare. The FIR was based on findings from an investigation report dated June 25. As a precautionary step, salaries of the 42 appointed teachers have been suspended pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

It has been noted that since 2014, 70 teachers were appointed under this scheme, but recent scrutiny revealed that documentation for 42 of these appointments was forged, including false approval letters used to secure both hiring and salary disbursement.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Anil Kumar Singh confirmed that law enforcement authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, with further action anticipated as the case progresses. 

This case adds to a growing pattern of education-sector fraud in Uttar Pradesh, raising serious concerns over recruitment practices and oversight mechanisms. The involvement of senior officials highlights systemic flaws and the pressing need for transparency and accountability in hiring processes for public institutions.

Tags: FraudTeachersuttar pradesh

