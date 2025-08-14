LIVE TV
UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: What Steps The Candidates Need To Follow To Download The Exam Main Hall Tickets

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: What Steps The Candidates Need To Follow To Download The Exam Main Hall Tickets

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the UPSC Civil Services Mains admit card 2025 on August 14, 2025, Thursday.

National Emblem of India (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
National Emblem of India (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 14, 2025 20:31:00 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the UPSC Civil Services Mains admit card 2025 on August 14, 2025, Thursday. The candidates who are going to attempt the mains exam can check and download the UPSC mains hall ticket 2025 from the official UPSC websites- upsc.gov.in., upsconline.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. 

How the the UPSC Mains admit card 2025 can be downloaded?

•    Click on the official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.  
•    They should then click the link for “e-Admit Card – UPSC CSE 2025”
•    After clicking the link, the students will enter their registration ID/roll number and date of birth. After filling in all the credentials, they can submit. 
•    They should then download the admit card and also save it for future use. 

What are the dates for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025? 

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31 and the exam will be conducted in two shifts: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The candidates must carry these 2 documents with them in the exam hall

The candidates should definitely carry an Aadhaar card, which is a mandatory document, when they enter into the examination hall. They must also carry a valid photo ID along with the hall ticket. 

How many papers will the UPSC Mains exam comprise of?

The UPSC main exam will comprise two papers- Paper A and B, papers on Indian languages and English (Paper A and paper B) which will be of Matriculation or equivalent standard. These papers will also be of qualifying nature. However, the candidates should remember that the marks obtained in these papers will not be counted for the ranking. 

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines August 14, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat And Other News Updates

