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Home > Elections > ‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

AIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam sparks outrage with sexist remark on Nayanthara while mocking M. K. Stalin’s ‘dream’ initiative ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026.

AIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam sparks outrage with sexist remark on Nayanthara. (Photos: IG, X)
AIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam sparks outrage with sexist remark on Nayanthara. (Photos: IG, X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 17, 2026 16:53:01 IST

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‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

A controversial remark by an AIADMK leader has triggered widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, after he invoked the name of actor Nayanthara while criticising a government initiative.

AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP C. Ve. Shanmugam drew sharp criticism after making what many described as a sexist and derogatory comment during a protest rally focused on women’s safety. The remark was directed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and his government’s outreach campaign encouraged citizens to share their aspirations.

Remark Made While Criticising Stalin’s ‘Dream’ Initiative

The controversy erupted after Shanmugam mocked the state government’s “tell us your dream” initiative, an outreach programme launched by the DMK government to collect feedback from citizens. As part of the campaign, volunteers are expected to visit households to understand people’s concerns and aspirations related to governance.

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Taking a dig at the initiative during a speech, Shanmugam said:
 “Abdul Kalam asked us to dream. He (Stalin) even said to share our dreams. If I say I want Nayanthara, will he fulfil my dream? If someone asks him to arrange their marriage with Nayanthara, will he fulfil that dream?”

The remarks, made at a rally in Villupuram district Shanmugam’s home turf were part of statewide protests organised by the AIADMK against what the party alleges is a deterioration in law and order and a rise in crimes against women under the DMK government.

Irony: Comment Made During Women’s Safety Protest

The controversy was amplified by the fact that the remarks were made during a protest highlighting women’s safety and dignity in Tamil Nadu. Critics pointed out the irony of invoking a female actor in a derogatory manner at a rally intended to demand better protection for women.



Videos of the speech quickly circulated online, with several leaders and social media users condemning the comment as sexist and inappropriate. Some leaders standing alongside Shanmugam were also seen reacting with laughter during the speech, further fuelling criticism.

DMK Slams AIADMK Leader Over ‘Vulgar’ Comment

The ruling DMK strongly condemned the remark, accusing the AIADMK leader of degrading women while attempting to score political points.

DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah said criticising government policies is legitimate, but using vulgar language about women is unacceptable.

“Criticise our policies, but don’t vulgarise women. By insulting Nayanthara, he has insulted all women. This is unacceptable in a civilised society,” he said, urging the AIADMK to take strict action against the MP.

AIADMK Yet to Issue Official Response

The AIADMK has not released an official statement addressing the controversy so far. However, a party spokesperson, speaking anonymously, distanced the organisation from the remark, saying it was not the spokesperson’s role to defend such statements.

Political observers note that the controversy comes at a sensitive time, with campaigning intensifying ahead of the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, where the AIADMK and the ruling DMK are expected to engage in a fierce electoral battle.

Not the First Controversy

This is not the first time C. Ve. Shanmugam has faced backlash over remarks involving women. Last year, he triggered outrage after suggesting that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin might even “announce a free wife” as part of election promises a statement widely condemned as regressive and offensive.

With political tensions rising ahead of the elections, the latest remark has once again brought the issue of political discourse and respect for women into the spotlight in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Vijay To Contest From Perambur? TVK Chief Likely To Go Solo In 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election Amid Alliance Rumours With BJP And AIADMK

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026C Ve Shanmugamhome-hero-pos-8Nayantharatamil naduTamil Nadu election 2026

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‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

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‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

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‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar
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‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar
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