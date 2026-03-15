LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar ipl oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu attacks on Hindu temples US aging infrastructure bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls

Mohammed Salim, Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran leader and state secretary, is steering the party's strategy ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls
Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 17, 2026 12:45:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls

West Bengal Election 2026: As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly polls, political tensions are rising across the state. Among the key figures in this contest is Mohammed Salim, a veteran leader of the left and the current State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in West Bengal.

His position in the opposition landscape makes him an important voice in the build‑up to the elections.

His Voice On Electoral Issues

With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election approaching, Salim has become an active critic of how elections are being conducted. He led the CPI(M) delegation in talks with the Election Commission of India (ECI), pushing for the polls to be held in a single phase or at most two phases. He argued that multi‑phase elections have, in the past, enabled violence and intimidation and that a simpler schedule would help keep the process fair.

You Might Be Interested In

Early Political Journey

Mohammed Salim’s political career began with student activism. He rose through the ranks of left student and youth organisations, which led to his long association with the CPI(M). Over the years, he has served multiple terms in parliament, both in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and also served briefly as a state minister in West Bengal in the early 2000s.

He has represented constituencies such as Calcutta North East and Raiganj in the Lok Sabha. In recent national elections, he contested from Murshidabad on a Left Front ticket.

Leadership In CPI(M) And The Opposition

Salim currently holds the top leadership post in his party’s West Bengal unit. He was unanimously re‑elected as the CPI(M) state secretary in 2025, reflecting his standing within the party structure. During party events, he has emphasised unemployment, education, and other people’s issues as central challenges for the state.

As state secretary, he also leads coordination talks and strategic seat adjustments with Left Front allies for the assembly elections. While discussions on seat sharing and alliances are ongoing, the Left Front remains a key opposition block trying to gain ground against the ruling Trinamool Congress and the rising Bharatiya Janata Party.

Salim’s Voice In Current Political Debates

Salim has been at the forefront of recent political debates in West Bengal. He has openly criticised the handling of electoral roll revisions by the Election Commission of India, saying the process has led to voter list deletions and unnecessary complexities, and has announced protest marches demanding accurate voter lists before the polls.

He has also been vocal about wider political trends. In various public rallies, Salim has attacked both the ruling party in the state and the BJP‑led central government, accusing them of ignoring key livelihood issues and indulging in divisive politics.

Why He Matters In The 2026 Election

Salim’s importance in the election comes from several factors:

1. Leader of the Left Opposition: As West Bengal’s CPI(M) state secretary, he is one of the main faces of left politics in the state. The Left has a long historical base in Bengal, even if it has struggled electorally in recent years.

2. Alliance Building: His role in negotiating seat adjustments with allies shapes how the Left Front will contest the polls. These alliances could influence results in several constituencies.

3. Public Mobilisation: His protests and statements on electoral issues highlight opposition concerns about fairness and transparency, making him a frequent voice in Bengal’s election narrative.

4. Representation of Alternative Politics: In a state long dominated by the Trinamool Congress and now seeing a stronger BJP challenge, Salim represents a third front rooted in older left ideology, appealing to sections of voters who may be looking for alternatives.

Mohammed Salim’s long political career, leadership position, and active engagement in current electoral debates make him a key figure to watch as West Bengal moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections. His efforts to revive left influence and shape opposition strategies will be part of how the broader electoral contest unfolds in the months ahead.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 5:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026Communist Party of India MarxistMohammed Salimwest bengal assembly electionwest bengal assembly election 2026West Bengal BJPWest Bengal Election 2026

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Today: AQI Drops To 119, GRAP Revoked; Snow In North, Heatwaves In South, And Rain Warnings Across States

UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin Among Winners As NDA Sweeps All 5 Rajya Sabha Seats in Bihar, Wins 2 In Odisha, Congress Falters Amid Cross-Voting Drama

No Bilateral Talks With US On Strait Of Hormuz Deployment, India Clarifies After Donald Trump Calls On Countries To Send Warships Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Who Is Pratikur Rahaman? From Left’s Young Comrade To TMC’s Newest Minority Face, Meet The Former CPI(M) Leader In News Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

LATEST NEWS

A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

Motorola Razr 70 To Debut Soon: Dual 50MP Camera, 33W Fast Charging And Octa-Core Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

Did Pakistan Airstrikes Attack Hospital Or Ammo Depot? 400 Dead In Kabul – Taliban, Islamabad Trade Conflicting Claims

RCB Ownership Update IPL 2026: Pai-Led Consortium, EQT–Premji Invest Submit Binding Bids as Adar Poonawalla Exits Race

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls
West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls
West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls
West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Veteran Leader And State Secretary, Steering Party Strategy Ahead Of Crucial Polls

QUICK LINKS