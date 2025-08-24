25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral

Mingus Reedus, 25, the son of Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, ended up in handcuffs this past Saturday in New York City. Cops say he was arrested near 16th Street and 8th Avenue, right around 8:40 in the morning.

The charges? Assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Mingus Reedus gets arrested

Here’s what went down: according to the NYPD, they showed up and found a 33-year-old woman with some minor injuries on her neck and leg.

Paramedics took her to Bellevue Hospital, and thankfully, she’s in stable condition. Police say the investigation isn’t wrapped up yet, and Mingus’ reps haven’t said a word so far.

Actor Norman Reedus’ son, Mingus, booked by NYPD for assault: ‘It was a misunderstanding’ https://t.co/Y4l9yyTRLJ pic.twitter.com/JUiW5Su8fd — New York Post (@nypost) August 23, 2025

Mingus Reedus’ earlier crime

This isn’t the first time Mingus’s name has popped up in police reports, either. Back in 2021, he was arrested at the San Gennaro festival for allegedly punching a woman after some sort of argument.

That time, he ended up taking a plea for disorderly conduct, and his lawyer called the whole thing “baseless,” even claiming Mingus was actually the victim.

Mingus, born in 1999, is the only child of Reedus and Christensen, who dated for about five years before splitting up in 2003. He’s mostly known for modelling, but occasionally shows up with his dad, like at Norman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022.