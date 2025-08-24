LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral

25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral

Mingus Reedus, son of Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, was arrested in NYC on charges of assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. Police found a 33-year-old woman with minor injuries. This isn’t his first run-in with the law, he was previously arrested in 2021 at the San Gennaro festival.

Mingus Reedus was arrested on charges of assault by the New York Police Department
Mingus Reedus was arrested on charges of assault by the New York Police Department

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 03:53:45 IST

Mingus Reedus, 25, the son of Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, ended up in handcuffs this past Saturday in New York City. Cops say he was arrested near 16th Street and 8th Avenue, right around 8:40 in the morning.

The charges? Assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Mingus Reedus gets arrested

Here’s what went down: according to the NYPD, they showed up and found a 33-year-old woman with some minor injuries on her neck and leg.

Paramedics took her to Bellevue Hospital, and thankfully, she’s in stable condition. Police say the investigation isn’t wrapped up yet, and Mingus’ reps haven’t said a word so far.

Mingus Reedus’ earlier crime

This isn’t the first time Mingus’s name has popped up in police reports, either. Back in 2021, he was arrested at the San Gennaro festival for allegedly punching a woman after some sort of argument. 

That time, he ended up taking a plea for disorderly conduct, and his lawyer called the whole thing “baseless,” even claiming Mingus was actually the victim.

Mingus, born in 1999, is the only child of Reedus and Christensen, who dated for about five years before splitting up in 2003. He’s mostly known for modelling, but occasionally shows up with his dad, like at Norman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022. 

Tags: Mingus Reedusnew york cityNorman Reedusthe walking dead

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral
25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral
25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral
25-Year-Old Son Of THIS Walking Dead Star Arrested For Assault In New York, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?