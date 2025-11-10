LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor Abhinay Kinger Passes Away at 44: Here's All You Need to Know About His Life and Career

Actor Abhinay Kinger Passes Away at 44: Here’s All You Need to Know About His Life and Career

Actor Abhinay Kinger passed away at 44. Known for his powerful performances in theatre and television, his sudden demise has left fans and the entertainment industry deeply saddened.

Actor Abhinay Kinger Passes Away at 44: Here’s All You Need to Know About His Life and Career

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 13:33:40 IST

Actor Abhinay Kinger Passes Away at 44: Here’s All You Need to Know About His Life and Career

Abhinay Kinger, a well-loved Indian actor in Indian Television and cinema unexpectedly passed away at the age of 44. The industry is shocked and sad.

Who was Abhinay Kinger?

Abhinay Kinger was an Indian actor known for his performances on television and Indian films. He became known for playing emotional and”real” characters that strikes fans emotionally.

Career & Achievements

Abhinay’s acting career began in the Tamil movie Thulluvadho Ilamai, starring alongside Dhanush in the coming-of-age film in 2002, followed by his debut lead role in the movies Jjunction (2002) and Singara Chennai (2004), and received the title role in Pon Megalai (2005). Abhinay then transitioned into character and supporting roles in the films Solla Solla Inikkum (2009), Endrendrum Punnagai (2013) and Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham (2014). Abhinay was also an dubbing artist dubbing over actors in films like: Vidyut Jamwal in Thuppakki and Anjaan, and Milind Soman in Paiyaa.

Personal Life

Abhinay remained unmarried and kept his personal life very private. After the death of his mother in 2019 due to cancer, it was reported, that he experienced struggles with financial issues and health.

Cause of Death

Abhinay suffered from a serious liver disease for several years, passing away 10 November 2025 in Chennai at the age of 44.

Fans and Co-Workers

His fans and colleagues were saddened and nation-wide expressed shock when they learned of his passing on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Many expressed their sadness and connected to him as a “kind soul and very talented artist” and with poignant memories of him in Indian entertainment. 

A Loss to the Industry

Abhinay’s untimely passing at 44 has left a void among his fans and peers. His legacy of passion, talent, and sincerity will continue to inspire aspiring actors.

This article is based on information available from verified media sources. Readers are advised to follow official statements and credible outlets for further updates.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 1:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Abhinay Kinger biographyAbhinay Kinger careerAbhinay Kinger deathactor Abhinay Kingercelebrity deathentertainment newsIndian actor diesTV actor obituary

