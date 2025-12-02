LIVE TV
After Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru Wedding Pics Explode Online, Naga Chaitanya Shares Mysterious Note Leaving Fans Shocked

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding photos went viral, Naga Chaitanya shared a strictly career-centric post celebrating Dhootha's two-year success. His silence on the wedding drew intense fan scrutiny, turning a professional moment into a public discussion about his non-reaction.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 2, 2025 11:32:36 IST

When the couple actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru decided to celebrate their marriage, their wedding photos started to go viral on social media, which was expected and attracted attention to the reaction of the actress’s erstwhile spouse, actor Naga Chaitanya. The actor, nonetheless, appeared to be completely immersed in his craft and selected a post that was solely about his professional victory, which he had arranged very meticulously beforehand.

When the initial photos of the peaceful Coimbatore wedding ceremony got the attention worldwide, Naga Chaitanya wrote on his social media to extend his wishes to the streaming series Dhootha, which had received a lot of praise, on its two years anniversary of success. His post was devoid of any personal touch or mention of the wonderful event happening in his ex-wife’s life, and this was a firm and unmistakable limit he was drawing.

Naga Chaitanya Career-Centric Messaging

The Instagram post, showing a very nice picture from the series, was about nothing but artistic integrity and the necessity of true acting. Chaitanya said that the show was a demonstration of how the audience will “connect” with and “reciprocate” the energy when an actor makes a choice that is “based in creativity and honesty.”

The professional announcement’s timing, which happened to be together with the biggest news in the Telugu film industry that day, attracted attention at once because of its apparent intentional contrast. It was a strong public statement that confirmed he had given priority to his work and the present course.

Fan Commentary and Public Scrutiny

The comment section of the actor’s post wasn’t a surprise at all, as it quite rapidly became a bustling forum for both the well-wishers and the ones who were stuck on his past. A considerable amount of the audience praised him for his devotion and his acting in Dhootha, but a lot of the comments actually made a reference to the wedding, which went viral. Terms such as “Lost Diamond” frequently popped up, and users were tagging him to recognize the happenings of the day.

This reaction demonstrates how deeply the public is still involved with the personal affairs of the stars, even after years of their separation, thus turning a private moment of professional celebration into a public moment of personal scrutiny. Naga Chaitanya’s choice of not saying anything about the wedding and instead of turning the attention to his artistic journey was probably the most powerful non-reaction that one could think of.

Also Read: Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:32 AM IST
