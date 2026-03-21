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Home > Entertainment News > After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film

After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film

After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam returns with A.R. Rahman, casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi in a dream film project.

Mani Ratnam returns with A.R. Rahman, casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi in a dream film project. (Photo: X)
Mani Ratnam returns with A.R. Rahman, casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi in a dream film project. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 21, 2026 14:36:22 IST

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After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam has officially unveiled his next cinematic venture, bringing back the magic of his collaboration with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

The announcement, made via Instagram by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, confirms that Rahman will compose the music for the untitled film, putting an end to weeks of speculation about the soundtrack.

This upcoming project, tentatively referred to as Production No. 23, has already generated massive excitement among fans due to the powerful combination of Mani Ratnam’s direction and A.R. Rahman’s music.

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The announcement clearly highlighted it as “A Mani Ratnam Film” and “An AR Rahman Musical”, reinforcing the celebrated duo’s legacy in Indian cinema.

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi Join the Dream Team

The film will feature Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. This marks Sai Pallavi’s first collaboration with Mani Ratnam, while Sethupathi reunites with the veteran director after their 2018 hit, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Fans are especially excited to see this dream combination come together, given the director’s reputation for crafting engaging narratives and Rahman’s history of delivering iconic soundtracks. The makers have also confirmed Sony Music South as the audio partner, ensuring wide reach for the film’s musical releases.

What We Know About the Plot and Production

Details about the storyline and supporting cast remain under wraps, but early reports describe the project as a romantic drama. While the film’s title is yet to be revealed, expectations are high due to the creative team’s proven track record in delivering memorable films and music.

The collaboration is seen as a comeback for Mani Ratnam after his last directorial venture, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, underperformed at the box office despite high expectations.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s Busy Slate

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has had a packed 2025 with films like Ace and Thalaivan Thalaivii, and started 2026 with Gandhi Talks. He also has upcoming projects including Train and Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road.

Sai Pallavi, last seen in Thandel (2025), continues to juggle multiple high-profile projects. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ek Din and will appear in Ramayana: Part 1 and 2.

Fans Excited for the Mani Ratnam-Rahman Magic

The announcement of Mani Ratnam’s return with A.R. Rahman, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, has created waves on social media. Fans are sharing their excitement online, anticipating stunning music, compelling storytelling, and unforgettable performances.

With the reunion of this iconic director-composer duo and the fresh pairing of talented actors, the film promises to be one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema for 2026.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Fulfill Young Girl’s Wish With Heartwarming Lunch Date, Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

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Tags: ar rahmanMani RatnamProduction No 23sai pallaviVijay Sethupathi

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After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film

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After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film

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After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film
After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film
After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film
After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film

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