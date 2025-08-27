‘Ahaan, I Am A Big Fan of Yours Beta,’ Says Ssunita Ahuja A Day After Taking A Clever Dig At Ananya Panday’s Cousin

Recently, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja praised Actor Ahaan Panday and said, Ahaan I am big fan of yours beta. Her comments on encouragement show the encouraging atmosphere in the moviemaking industry, where more experienced people encourage new stars.

When Sunita made this comment during a recent occasion it was not just a passing statement but a sign of goodwill and promise of Ahaan. It demonstrates that even an old family like Ahujas who have legacy in this business are keenly observing young talent and are keen on making them succeed.

Ssunita Encouraging the New Generation

Sunita Ahuja praises Ahaan Pandey publicly at a time when several senior industry members are giving publicity to younger actors and actresses. This form of support is important to the newcomers because they are under a lot of pressure and spot. It gives them the feeling of being validated and accepted. Ahaan is a rising star whose dreams are about to launch on a grand way; this benediction on his part by none other than Sunita Ahuja can inspire his confidence and boost his popularity.







It can also act as a reminder that although the industry is competitive in nature there is a sense of community. The reinforcement by other industry-veterans as Sunita repeats makes the message clear that the young will grow up and be able to produce the same results as the families, as the children carry the legacy of their parents but make their own mark.

The Future of Star Kids

The quote by Sunita Ahuja also relates to the existing debate on star children and whether these youngsters should be accepted into the film industry. They usually have an existing network and sources but they also have an undue pressure to meet the expectation of the family name. The hope or desire expressed by Sunita, that all kids of the industry should do well, recognizes this peculiar problem.

She hopes that there is a brighter future where new-age actors, regardless of their origin, are able to rise to consequential performance due to their merits. This is one of the sentiments that suggests the industry to be constantly engaged with new talent to guarantee its existence and creative future.

Also Read: Did Ssunita Ahuja File For Divorce From Govinda Or Not? Actor’s Wife Finally Clears The Air