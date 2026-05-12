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Home > Entertainment News > Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’

Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’

This time, it was Ranveer Singh at the centre of the conversation after reports claimed the actor would headline a film adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s hugely popular Shiva Trilogy.

Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role (Photo: X)
Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 15:40 IST

Bollywood and mythology have always been a powerful combination, and whenever a major star gets linked to an epic adaptation, speculation spreads fast. This time, it was Ranveer Singh at the centre of the conversation after reports claimed the actor would headline a film adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s hugely popular Shiva Trilogy.

The rumours quickly gained traction online, especially after reports suggested Ranveer had secured the rights to The Immortals of Meluha series under his production banner and was planning to develop it as a large-scale cinematic trilogy. But according to Amish Tripathi himself, those reports are simply not true.

Amish Tripathi dismisses reports of Ranveer Singh’s involvement

Putting an end to the growing speculation, Amish Tripathi clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him and no agreement has been signed with any actor or studio so far. Speaking to Variety India, the author said, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet.”

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He also addressed the rumours surrounding Ranveer Singh directly, adding that while he admires the actor, the reports linking him to the project are inaccurate. “Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true,” Amish reportedly said.

The clarification comes after entertainment portals claimed Ranveer was collaborating with Birla Studios to adapt the bestselling books into a grand mythological franchise.

Why The Shiva Trilogy adaptation has struggled for years

Interestingly, this is not the first time Amish Tripathi’s books have been linked to a massive screen adaptation. Over the last decade, several prominent filmmakers and production houses have attempted to bring The Shiva Trilogy to screens, but none of the projects have moved beyond development stages.

Back in 2014, filmmaker Karan Johar had reportedly acquired the rights to the books with plans for an ambitious adaptation. However, the project never materialised. Later, reports also linked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the franchise, though that version too failed to move forward.

In 2022, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was attached to direct a large-scale digital series adaptation backed by producer Roy Price. But even that project quietly disappeared from public conversation. With Amish now confirming that the rights still remain with him, it appears the cinematic future of the Shiva Trilogy remains uncertain for now.

All about The Immortals of Meluha 

First published in 2010, The Immortals of Meluha became one of India’s biggest literary phenomena and helped redefine mythology-based fiction for a younger generation of readers. The trilogy, consisting of The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas and The Oath of the Vayuputras — reimagines Lord Shiva not as a god, but as a human tribal leader from Tibet who gradually rises to become the legendary Neelkanth.

Blending mythology, fantasy, politics and action, the books built a massive fan following across India and internationally, making them a long-standing favourite for film adaptation discussions.

Ranveer Singh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s own film lineup continues to remain under intense industry scrutiny following the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar. The actor was previously expected to headline Don 3, but reports of creative disagreements with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar fuelled speculation about his exit from the franchise.

Now, Ranveer is reportedly preparing for filmmaker Jai Mehta’s theatrical debut, Pralay, a high-concept zombie thriller that is already generating curiosity for its unusual genre and scale. For now, though, fans hoping to see Ranveer Singh as Lord Shiva may have to wait a little longer.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2026: Red Carpet Rules, Dress Code And Festival Etiquette Explained

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Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’
Tags: Amish Tripathi Immortals of Meluharanveer singhRanveer Singh Lord ShivaShiva Trilogy

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Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’

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Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’
Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’
Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’
Amish Tripathi Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Immortals Of Meluha Role: ‘Nothing Has Been…’

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