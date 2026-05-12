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Home > Entertainment News > Cannes Film Festival 2026: Red Carpet Rules, Dress Code And Festival Etiquette Explained

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Red Carpet Rules, Dress Code And Festival Etiquette Explained

From banned outfits and no-selfie rules to black-tie expectations, here’s a complete guide to Cannes etiquette ahead of the 2026 edition of the festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Red Carpet Rules, Dress Code And Festival Etiquette Explained (Photo: AFP)
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Red Carpet Rules, Dress Code And Festival Etiquette Explained (Photo: AFP)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 12:32 IST

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival delivers some of the most talked-about fashion moments in the world. From dramatic couture gowns to headline-making celebrity appearances, the red carpet at Cannes has become almost as famous as the films themselves. But behind the glamour lies a surprisingly strict set of rules.

Unlike many international award shows, Cannes follows a formal etiquette policy that governs everything from outfits and footwear to selfies and oversized gowns. And in recent years, festival organisers have become even stricter about what guests can, and cannot, wear on the iconic Palais des Festivals steps.

As the 79th Cannes Film Festival kicks off from May 12 to May 23, here’s a closer look at the red carpet rules everyone is talking about this year.

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Cannes Film Festival dress code explained

For gala screenings held at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, Cannes requires guests to follow a formal black-tie dress code. According to the festival’s official guidelines, women are expected to wear evening gowns, cocktail dresses or elegant pantsuits, while men are generally required to wear tuxedos or dark formal suits with ties or bow ties.

The festival also specifies that sneakers, large tote bags and overly casual outfits are not permitted during major evening premieres. Elegant shoes and formal dressing remain a major part of the Cannes experience.

Over the years, Cannes has developed a reputation for taking its dress code more seriously than almost any other film event in the world.

Cannes has officially banned nudity and oversized gowns

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Cannes in recent years has been its updated policy on revealing outfits. Festival organisers officially clarified that nudity is prohibited on the red carpet and across all festival areas for “decency reasons.” The updated rules also ban excessively voluminous outfits and large trains that may block guest movement or create seating problems inside theatres.

The stricter rules sparked global debate after years of celebrities embracing sheer “naked dresses” on major red carpets. Several stylists and fashion watchers were reportedly forced to rethink planned looks following the updated policy. Interestingly, Cannes organisers insist these guidelines are not entirely new but rather a clearer enforcement of rules that had existed informally for years.

The Cannes selfie ban still surprises many celebrities

Another lesser-known Cannes rule is its long-standing discouragement of selfies on the red carpet. Back in 2018, Cannes director Thierry Frémaux criticised red carpet selfies, calling them disruptive to the flow of the event. Since then, the festival has continued discouraging guests from stopping for lengthy personal photos on the Palais stairs.

Despite the rule, some celebrities still occasionally sneak quick selfies during appearances, often creating viral moments online.

Cannes Film Festival: Quick Do’s and Don’ts

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Do’s

  • Follow the official black-tie dress code at all screenings
  • Arrive early, late entries are usually denied
  • Confirm private event invites beforehand
  • Respect your badge access level
  • Plan outfits, transport and schedules in advance

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Don’ts

  • Don’t show up in casual outfits or inappropriate footwear
  • Don’t arrive last-minute, even with confirmed tickets
  • Don’t use phones freely on the red carpet
  • Don’t try accessing restricted areas
  • Don’t assume entry to exclusive Cannes parties without an invitation

Why Cannes etiquette matters so much

For Cannes, the strict rules are about more than fashion. The festival has always positioned itself as a symbol of cinematic prestige and old-world glamour. Organisers believe maintaining a formal atmosphere preserves the exclusivity and cultural importance of the event, especially at a time when celebrity culture increasingly dominates entertainment headlines.

And while the rules continue to divide opinion online every year, they have also become part of Cannes’ identity. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic gowns to Bella Hadid’s viral appearances and Kristen Stewart’s famously removing her heels on the red carpet, Cannes remains one of the few places where fashion, film and controversy collide almost every single night.

ALSO READ: What Is Cannes Film Festival? Date, History, Awards And Why It Matters

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Cannes Film Festival 2026: Red Carpet Rules, Dress Code And Festival Etiquette Explained

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Cannes Film Festival 2026: Red Carpet Rules, Dress Code And Festival Etiquette Explained
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