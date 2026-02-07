LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal's Murshidabad, Principal 'Forced' To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and playback singer Arijit Singh have landed in controversy following allegations of an unauthorised late-night entry into a government college in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The alleged incident took place at Rani Dhanya Kumari College in the Jiaganj area.

Published: February 7, 2026 16:47:24 IST

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and playback singer Arijit Singh have landed in controversy following allegations of an unauthorised late-night entry into a government college in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The alleged incident took place at Rani Dhanya Kumari College in the Jiaganj area, according to the reports.

The matter came to light after the college’s principal, Ajay Adhikari, shared videos on social media claiming they showed Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh, and around 20 others entering the college premises after midnight. However, the videos have not been independently verified.

Principal Claims Campus Was Used Without Permission

In his now-deleted post, Adhikari alleged that nearly ten motorcycles entered the college campus around 1:05 am. The group reportedly remained inside for about one hour and twenty minutes, during which they played badminton in the indoor hall and conducted shooting-related activities without prior authorisation.

According to the principal, the group exited the campus around 2:25 am. He further alleged that the entry was facilitated by influencing the temporary night guard, raising concerns about security and misuse of a government educational institution.

“Just because they are famous, does it mean they can do anything?” Adhikari had written, questioning whether public institutions could be used for commercial purposes without approval.

Videos Deleted After ‘Pressure’, Says Principal

The videos quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread debate. However, within hours, Adhikari deleted both the footage and his allegations, later stating in a brief note that he was “forced to delete the post.”

He claimed he faced intense pressure and repeated requests from multiple quarters to remove the content. Speaking later, the principal said no decision had been taken to file a police complaint. “There was both pressure and requests to delete my first post,” he said, adding that he did not wish to pursue the matter further.

Local residents also alleged that political figures were present with the celebrities on the night of the incident and claimed the college gate was opened under pressure.

No Official Response From Celebrities Yet

As of now, neither Aamir Khan nor Arijit Singh has issued any official statement addressing the allegations. Authorities have also not confirmed whether any formal inquiry will be initiated into the matter.

The incident has sparked fresh debate over accountability, access to public institutions, and whether celebrity status influences enforcement of rules at government-run facilities.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 4:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS