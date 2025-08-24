LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Surprises Designer Manish With Rare 'Space-Traveled' Badge, His Best Return Gift

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Surprises Designer Manish With Rare ‘Space-Traveled’ Badge, His Best Return Gift

In a heartfelt moment, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla presented designer Manish Tripathi with a space-traveled badge during a wedding at his New Delhi studio. Honoring Tiwari’s mission patch designs, the gift symbolized the bond between space exploration, creativity, and human connection

Manish Tiwari honored with space-traveled badge by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Manish Tiwari honored with space-traveled badge by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 24, 2025 18:37:32 IST

Designer Manish Tiwari was moved to tears when Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla who had just retired after, yet another mission handed him a special badge saying that he had travelled in space. The gay wedding which took place in Tiwari design studio in New Delhi is a first of its kind marriage of the universe of space travel and fashion. 

Tiwari, who had previously designed sketches that were used as mission patches by the crew of Shukla, made sketches resembling the shape of a horse, used by the Malaysian police. Holding it up, a tiny metallic token with the insignia of the mission and the phrase, Travelled to Space written in it, Tiwari called it the greatest thank-you gift, he has ever received flashing a mixture of gratitude and awe.

A Stellar Souvenir for Manish Tiwari

The badge was, thus, an emblem of deep and meaningful meaning to Tiwari, since it had traveled to several hundred kilometers above Earth. He detailed his feeling when the moment felt surreal, that the knowledge that his creative effort had actually travelled through space was a feeling like none other.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manish Tripathi (@manishtripathi14)

The movement served to remind viewers of surprising continuities between ordinary things and the possible points of contact between areas of study that might never be connected and emphasized the humanity that goes into even the most technical projects.

Manish Tiwari Designing for the Stars

Manish Tiwari was called in to contribute his creative side to the mission months earlier to help with its branding. His designs, which included influences of both Indian artistry and cosmic symbolism were, finally, chosen. Being awarded the space travelled badge acted as his physical recognition as well as a special feat of the design ability to defy gravity. 

The memento is sure to become a prize possession in the studio of Tiwari with the clear memory of his brief but significant interaction with the universe.

Tags: Manish Tripathishubhanshu shuklaspace traveled badge

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Surprises Designer Manish With Rare ‘Space-Traveled’ Badge, His Best Return Gift

