LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

The shoot for Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main has officially concluded and appropriately the wrap up happened on Halloween weekend and making for a perfectly spooky finale. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles the film has been one of the most talked about projects of the year promising an intriguing blend of romance, thrill and mystery.

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash (Sources)
Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash (Sources)

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: November 6, 2025 15:32:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

The shoot for Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main has officially concluded and appropriately the wrap up happened on Halloween weekend and making for a perfectly spooky finale. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles the film has been one of the most talked about projects of the year promising an intriguing blend of romance, thrill and mystery.

Directed by Nambiar Tu Yaa Main has been filmed across multiple stunning locations including an adventurous international schedule in Bangkok, Thailand. The city’s vibrant yet mystical backdrops have reportedly added to the movie’s edgy and survivalist tone enhancing its darkly romantic atmosphere. Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios Limited the film is positioned as a unique cinematic experience that is where love meets fear and passion collides with unpredictability.

Billed as a date-fright entertainer Tu Yaa Main is gearing up to shake up the conventional Valentine’s Day movie formula. Moving away from sugary romance the film ventures into darker more complex emotional territory and blending passion with suspense and psychological drama. At its heart lies an intriguing crocodile motif that threads through the story leaving audiences curious about what truly hides beneath the surface of this unusual love tale.

Celebrating the end of an adventurous shoot the team embraced the Halloween spirit with a delightfully spooky wrap party. The croc themed celebration was a perfect nod to the film’s mysterious undertones and filled with inventive costumes, moody lighting and playful decor. The night captured the essence of Tu Yaa Main itself that is thrilling, unconventional, and bursting with wild and infectious energy.

Reflecting on the journey director Bejoy Nambiar shared that every film leaves you changed in some way and Tu Yaa Main has been an intense and transformative experience. It’s been raw, emotional and wonderfully wild that exactly what we hoped to create.

With filming now complete Tu Yaa Main now heads into post production building anticipation for its Valentine’s 2026 theatrical release. Promising a mix of suspense, emotion and heart pounding twists the film aims to offer audiences something refreshingly new and a story that’s as heartfelt as it is haunting.

Presented by Aanand L Rai Tu Yaa Main is written by Himanshu Sharma and Abhishek Bandekar directed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. The film is slated to hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2026.

READ MORE: Viral Mix-Up: Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Brazilian GF’s Instagram Flooded With Comments After Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 3:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adarsh GouravBejoy Nambiarshanaya kapoor

RELATED News

Viral Mix-Up: Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Brazilian GF’s Instagram Flooded With Comments After Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

Harish Rai Death: KGF Actor’s Viral Hospital Video Reveals Shocking Cause of Death

R Balki’s Ghoomer Returns To Theatres To Celebrate India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Victory

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Slams Farrhana Bhatt, Says ‘TV Actors Deserve Respect, Not Belittling’

Anunay Sood Death: What Really Broke His Bond With Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija And All The Major Controversies?

LATEST NEWS

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

Bihar Elections 2025: Danapur Diara Voters Brave Rivers, Take Boats Amid 42% Statewide Turnout

3I/ATLAS Mystery Deepens, Interstellar Object Speeds Up After Passing Sun, NASA Unable To Explain Sudden Acceleration As It Heads Toward Earth

5’10 or 5’11, How Tall Is Zohran Mamdani? New York Mayor-Elect Was Once Rejected For His Height On Hinge, Woman Reveals She Swiped Left Because, ‘He Was Listed As…’

AI Chatbot Exposes Hospital Fraud: Family Slashes Rs 1.7 Crore Medical Bill To Rs 30 Lakh, Trouble Ahead For Hospital?

Spy Camera Found In Tamil Nadu Women’s Hostel Bathroom, Two Arrested

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Bihar Elections 2025: EC Rejects RJD’s Claim of Power Cuts During Bihar Polls, Terms It ‘Completely Baseless and Misleading’

Bihar Poll Violence: Deputy CM Convoy Attacked In Bihar’s Lakhisarai, Mob Chants ‘Murdabad’, Vijay Sinha Threatens ‘Bulldozer Chalega’

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash
Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash
Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash
Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

QUICK LINKS