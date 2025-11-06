Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

The shoot for Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main has officially concluded and appropriately the wrap up happened on Halloween weekend and making for a perfectly spooky finale. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles the film has been one of the most talked about projects of the year promising an intriguing blend of romance, thrill and mystery.

Directed by Nambiar Tu Yaa Main has been filmed across multiple stunning locations including an adventurous international schedule in Bangkok, Thailand. The city’s vibrant yet mystical backdrops have reportedly added to the movie’s edgy and survivalist tone enhancing its darkly romantic atmosphere. Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios Limited the film is positioned as a unique cinematic experience that is where love meets fear and passion collides with unpredictability.

Billed as a date-fright entertainer Tu Yaa Main is gearing up to shake up the conventional Valentine’s Day movie formula. Moving away from sugary romance the film ventures into darker more complex emotional territory and blending passion with suspense and psychological drama. At its heart lies an intriguing crocodile motif that threads through the story leaving audiences curious about what truly hides beneath the surface of this unusual love tale.

Celebrating the end of an adventurous shoot the team embraced the Halloween spirit with a delightfully spooky wrap party. The croc themed celebration was a perfect nod to the film’s mysterious undertones and filled with inventive costumes, moody lighting and playful decor. The night captured the essence of Tu Yaa Main itself that is thrilling, unconventional, and bursting with wild and infectious energy.

Reflecting on the journey director Bejoy Nambiar shared that every film leaves you changed in some way and Tu Yaa Main has been an intense and transformative experience. It’s been raw, emotional and wonderfully wild that exactly what we hoped to create.

With filming now complete Tu Yaa Main now heads into post production building anticipation for its Valentine’s 2026 theatrical release. Promising a mix of suspense, emotion and heart pounding twists the film aims to offer audiences something refreshingly new and a story that’s as heartfelt as it is haunting.

Presented by Aanand L Rai Tu Yaa Main is written by Himanshu Sharma and Abhishek Bandekar directed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. The film is slated to hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2026.

