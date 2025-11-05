LIVE TV
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Delayed! Show Gets 4-Week Extension, Here's The New Release Date

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Delayed! Show Gets 4-Week Extension, Here’s The New Release Date

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its much-anticipated finale, reports are swirling that the show might be extended by a few more weeks, pushing the grand finale into the new year. Neither the makers of Bigg Boss 19 nor the streaming platform have issued an official confirmation about the delay.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 5, 2025 17:16:17 IST

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Delayed! Show Gets 4-Week Extension, Here’s The New Release Date

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its much-anticipated finale, reports are swirling that the show might be extended by a few more weeks, pushing the grand finale into the new year. Neither the makers of Bigg Boss 19 nor the streaming platform have issued an official confirmation about the delay.

However, according to popular insider Bigg Boss Khabari, the finale is likely to be postponed by four weeks, granting the show an almost month-long extension.

Previously, the finale episode was expected to air on December 7, 2025. If the reports turn out to be true, fans may have to wait until January 2026 to witness the season’s winner being crowned. For now, an official announcement from the channel or producers is still awaited.

New Wildcard Entry Buzz: Arbaz Patel to Join the House?

Adding more excitement to the ongoing season, reports also hint at another wildcard entry. Previously, rumours suggested that Akanksha Jindal, actor Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife, would be entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. The speculation gained traction after Salman Khan hinted at her possible entry during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

However, those rumours have now been dismissed. Fresh reports from India Forums suggest that Rise and Fall fame Arbaz Patel might join the show instead. Arbaz, who is reportedly Nikki Tamboli’s boyfriend, dropped a major hint about his participation during one of his Instagram Live sessions.

The eviction list so far includes Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek. Among them, Pranit More had to leave the house due to health issues and was later hospitalised after his exit.

For now, fans can continue following the drama and twists inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. New episodes stream daily at 9 PM IST on JioCinema (Jio Hotstar) and air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 5:15 PM IST
