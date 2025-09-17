Bigg Boss 19: Why Did Amaal Malik Call Abhishek Bajaj ‘Adh Khopda Hijda?’ Fans Call Out For His Eviction
Bigg Boss 19: Why Did Amaal Malik Call Abhishek Bajaj ‘Adh Khopda Hijda?’ Fans Call Out For His Eviction

Amaal Malik faces backlash in Bigg Boss 19 for using a derogatory slur against Abhishek Bajaj and displaying aggressive behaviour. Social media users, including fans and celebrities, are calling for his eviction, condemning his disrespectful language and uncontrolled outbursts in the house.

Amaal Malik and Abhishek Bajaj ( Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 17, 2025 19:53:48 IST

Amaal Malik, a music composer, is making headlines while in the BB house, but not on the right grounds. During three weeks, there were some instances of breakdown by Amaal, who gained the sympathy of the housemates and the netizens.

But he was also demonstrating his aggressive nature, offending other people using his loose tongue, and that has angered the internet and even his friends.  

In the recent episode, Amaal is depicted losing it with Abhishek Bajaj over a ration. At the bedroom, Amaal was gossiping about Bajaj to Neelam Giri, and he was not afraid to criticise him. Everything was fine until Amaal introduced an offensive statement against Bajaj and termed him as ‘hijra’ (transgender).

Abhishek was called adh khopda hijda, without Amaal realising his word. Neelam laughed at him after listening to him and made him relax.

Even though the makers have silenced the word hijra, the netizens do not miss this, and they are not calm about it anymore on Amaal. 

The video has become a viral trend on the internet, with some netizens calling for the eviction of Amaal due to his uncontrolled anger.

One of the users of the internet posted, colours, this must be called in wkw out ghatiya insan hai yeh Amaal Abhi ne ajtak ise gaali nai di and wats all this loot and highhandedness? Shame on him.” 

One internet client posted, this girl is laughing, when I was young, someone applied hijda as slang. Rubina fired that guy up and forced him to apologise, it is disrespectful to both (the person being dressed and biological transgender). I have always admired that specific part of #RubinaDilaik with much respect! #Biggboss.”

One of the netizens wrote, “Neelam is not a saint either. See, how she takes pleasure in such conversation following the last weekend ka war. Those giving her compliments actually made us see the real face of her. 

On Monday, Amaal even had an ugly quarrel with Kunickaa Sadanand as to why she interferes with the kitchen chores. At some point, Amaal began shouting at the 61-year-old actress, and this did not augur well with the netizens.

ALSO READ: Natalia Janoszek Felt Betrayed By THIS Contestant When Evicted From Bigg Boss 19, Reveals What Different She Would Do If Given Wild Card Entry| NewsX Exclusive

Tags: Abhishek Bajajamaal malikBigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: Why Did Amaal Malik Call Abhishek Bajaj ‘Adh Khopda Hijda?’ Fans Call Out For His Eviction

QUICK LINKS