Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About

The Bigg Boss house is a pressure cooker of emotions and over the ten-year history of the show, it has been witness to some of the finest and most iconic tussles in Indian television history. Such fights are not mere ones of arguing, but much more are of human nature in a mix of strong atmospheres of pressure and can become the highlight of a season and engrave the sojourn of the contestants in the Bigg Boss history.

They range between minor squabbles over small and insignificant things to totally personal attacks which have been one of the major aspects of the popularity of the show.

They invent drama, entertainment, and gossip with the help of which they keep viewers hooked and waiting when the next blast will be. A new season of Bigg Boss begins today, yet everyone still talks about those iconic fights.

Iconic Fights of Bigg Boss

The Outburst of the ‘Baap Pe Mat Jaana’ of Dolly Bindra vs. Manoj Tiwari (Season 4): This was a fight about some eggs but soon it ended with a legendary shouting match with Dolly shouting back, Baap pe mat jaana.

The Unbreakable Bromance and its Breakup: Sidharth Shukla Vs. Asim Riaz (Season 13): The relationship between two of the most powerful of the season in fact started off very strong and ended up being a series of ugly, physical, and verbal fights that highlighted the most popular of all the seasons of the show.

A Slap That Rocked the House: Abhishek Kumar vs. Samarth Jurel (Season 17): The love triangle among Abhishek, Samarth and Isha Malviya came to a climatic point when Abhishek physically assaulted Samarth by slapping him because of his jokes pertaining to his medical condition.







Pee-gate Scandal: Swami Om vs Bani J and Rohan Mehra (Season 10) : The absurd and perverse behaviour of Wami staining other housemates with his urine during a given task got him instantly evicted.







The Sidharth Shukla vs. Rashami Desai (Season 13): the Aisi Ladki Insult. The enmity between the two once co-star turned bitter enemies came to a boil when Sidharth said aisi ladki and resulted in a fierce argument, to which Rashami had thrown tea on him.

LEGEND OF BIGG BOSS – SIDHARTH SHUKLA

Ye episode maine maximum times dekha h 🤣🤣🤣…Tab Thoda darr bhi tha ki aage kya hoga ab… But SID PROVED IT WHY HE IS/WAS AND WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING#SidharthShukla#SidHearts Note- Just for entertainment purpose pic.twitter.com/uEZbvUhvCS — अगस्त्या राव (सिडहार्ट❤) (@metanoia97) October 4, 2021







Emotional Outbursts

Pooja Missra’s Temper: Pooja Missra vs. Shonali Nagrani (Season 5): Pooja’s firey temper and the very famous line, “Pooja, what is this conduct?” went viral after a furious argument with Shonali over a given task.

This scene of Biggboss is still iconic and relevant all thanks to pooja mishra 🤣🤣😭pic.twitter.com/6uIvIsLnNH — शा hid🎧 (@x_laddu) August 23, 2025







Physical Confrontations

Kushal’s Eviction: Kushal Tandon vs. VJ Andy (Season 7): The fight between the two got physical in the course of a task and Kushal was eliminated. This was accompanied by his friend Gauahar Khan protesting.

The Frying Pan Incident: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh (Season 13): A lovers interaction that went awry saw Madhurima hitting Vishal with a frying pan which caused the former to get expelled off the show.

