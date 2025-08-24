LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About

Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About

Over the years, Bigg Boss has delivered some of the most unforgettable fights on Indian television. From Dolly Bindra’s legendary outbursts to Sidharth Shukla’s heated clashes, these explosive battles shaped the show’s legacy and kept viewers hooked season after season

Bigg Boss fights that made history drama, clashes, and unforgettable moments
Bigg Boss fights that made history drama, clashes, and unforgettable moments

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 24, 2025 15:43:58 IST

The Bigg Boss house is a pressure cooker of emotions and over the ten-year history of the show, it has been witness to some of the finest and most iconic tussles in Indian television history. Such fights are not mere ones of arguing, but much more are of human nature in a mix of strong atmospheres of pressure and can become the highlight of a season and engrave the sojourn of the contestants in the Bigg Boss history.

They range between minor squabbles over small and insignificant things to totally personal attacks which have been one of the major aspects of the popularity of the show. 

They invent drama, entertainment, and gossip with the help of which they keep viewers hooked and waiting when the next blast will be. A new season of Bigg Boss begins today, yet everyone still talks about those iconic fights.

Iconic Fights of Bigg Boss

The Outburst of the ‘Baap Pe Mat Jaana’ of Dolly Bindra vs. Manoj Tiwari (Season 4): This was a fight about some eggs but soon it ended with a legendary shouting match with Dolly shouting back, Baap pe mat jaana.

The Unbreakable Bromance and its Breakup: Sidharth Shukla Vs. Asim Riaz (Season 13):  The relationship between two of the most powerful of the season in fact started off very strong and ended up being a series of ugly, physical, and verbal fights that highlighted the most popular of all the seasons of the show.

A Slap That Rocked the House: Abhishek Kumar vs. Samarth Jurel (Season 17): The love triangle among Abhishek, Samarth and Isha Malviya came to a climatic point when Abhishek physically assaulted Samarth by slapping him because of his jokes pertaining to his medical condition.



Pee-gate Scandal: Swami Om vs Bani J and Rohan Mehra (Season 10) : The absurd and perverse behaviour of Wami staining other housemates with his urine during a given task got him instantly evicted.



The Sidharth Shukla vs. Rashami Desai (Season 13): the Aisi Ladki Insult. The enmity between the two once co-star turned bitter enemies came to a boil when Sidharth said aisi ladki and resulted in a fierce argument, to which Rashami had thrown tea on him.



Emotional Outbursts

Pooja Missra’s Temper: Pooja Missra vs. Shonali Nagrani (Season 5): Pooja’s firey temper and the very famous line, “Pooja, what is this conduct?” went viral after a furious argument with Shonali over a given task.



Physical Confrontations

Kushal’s Eviction: Kushal Tandon vs. VJ Andy (Season 7): The fight between the two got physical in the course of a task and Kushal was eliminated. This was accompanied by his friend Gauahar Khan protesting.

The Frying Pan Incident: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh (Season 13):  A lovers interaction that went awry saw Madhurima hitting Vishal with a frying pan which caused the former to get expelled off the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan’s Per Weekend Fees Is SHOCKINGLY Huge Than Many Actor’s Annual Income, Check Here!

Tags: Bigg Boss controversiesBigg Boss fightsiconic Bigg Boss moments

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About
Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About
Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About
Bigg Boss House: Iconic Clashes, Explosive Drama, And Unforgettable Battles Fans Still Talk About

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?