Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: 'We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh'

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: ‘We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh’

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: Several Indian celebrities have spoken out against the brutal mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, as concerns grow over the safety of minorities amid rising political tensions ahead of the country’s general elections next year.

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: 'We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh' (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: 'We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh' (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 26, 2025 12:12:08 IST

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: ‘We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh’

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: Several Indian celebrities have spoken out against the brutal mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, as concerns grow over the safety of minorities amid rising political tensions ahead of the country’s general elections next year.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 30-year-old garment factory worker, was beaten to death by a mob in Mymensingh, around 100 km from Dhaka, last week. A disturbing video of the incident, showing his body tied to a tree and set on fire,  went viral, triggering outrage across the region. Celebrities condemning the killing described it as “inhumane” and “barbaric,” calling for accountability and solidarity with Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

‘Barbaric, Inhumane Slaughter’: Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor posted a strongly worded note on Instagram titled “Dipu Chandra Das”, questioning the lack of widespread outrage over the killing.

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: ‘We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh’

“What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident,” she wrote, urging people to confront uncomfortable truths instead of remaining silent. Kapoor described the silence around such incidents as “hypocrisy” and called for condemning communal extremism, regardless of who the victims or perpetrators are.

She also appealed for greater awareness and empathy, urging people to stand up for innocent lives caught in what she described as communal crossfire.

‘All Eyes On Bangladesh Hindus’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a poster reading “All eyes on Bangladesh Hindus” on her Instagram story, expressing solidarity with Hindu minorities living in fear amid rising Islamist violence. The image referenced the lynching of Das and carried a message warning against silence.

Bollywood Celebs Call Out Hypocrisy: ‘We Cry For Gaza But Stay Silent On Hindu Lynching In Bangladesh’

Actor and former MP Jaya Prada, in an emotional video message, said the brutality of the killing made her “heart bleed.” She questioned the lack of outrage, calling the incident a mob lynching and an attack on the Hindu community.

“How long will we remain silent in the name of secularism?” she asked, urging people to raise their voices and seek justice for minorities facing violence.

Actor Manoj Joshi also weighed in, lamenting that global issues often draw immediate reactions while violence against Hindus in Bangladesh goes largely unnoticed. “Time will give its answer,” he said.

Artists, Police Response And Probe Status

Singer Tony Kakkar referenced Das’s lynching in his latest song “Chaar Log”, calling for an end to religious and caste-based hatred. The lyrics urge people to question violence carried out in the name of religion and remember Das’s death.

The lynching has intensified fears among Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, though the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has described the incident as isolated. Police have arrested 12 people so far in connection with the killing.

Authorities have also dismissed allegations of blasphemy against Das, stating there is no evidence or witness to support claims that he made any remarks hurting religious sentiments. Police said the lack of proof points toward targeted violence against minorities as elections draw closer.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 12:12 PM IST
