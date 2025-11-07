Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie For ‘Secretly’ Selling French Winery Stake Without Consent, Demands $35 Million In Damages

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has filed a new lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the sale of their shared French winery, Château Miraval, as the long-running legal battle between the two former spouses escalates.

According to documents filed in court and obtained by People, Pitt’s camp recently filed new evidence pertaining to the 2021 sale of Jolie’s stake in the luxury vineyard. The filing includes multiple email communications between Jolie’s lawyers and Pitt’s representatives. In one exhibit from November 2023, Jolie’s attorneys wrote in response to Pitt’s original lawsuit:

“The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages.”

Jolie’s lawyers then insisted that Pitt should bear the costs of document production to substantiate his claims, and they wondered why he needed a four-year NDA related to alleged personal misconduct. They accuse Pitt of refusing to hand over documents that justify his request for a four-year NDA regarding alleged personal misconduct.

Pitt initially filed against Jolie in 2022, claiming she sold her stake in the winery without his approval, despite an agreement that neither would sell their share without the other’s approval. After Jolie invoked attorney-client privilege to withhold some records, Pitt’s lawyers doubled down, formally requesting access to 22 specific documents.

The next court hearing in the case has been scheduled for December 17.

Château Miraval in southern France was one of the many properties acquired by Pitt and Jolie together. The former couple are two of the world’s most famous celebrities who are also known for their philanthropy. They have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. The two parted ways in 2016 and finalised their divorce in December 2024, but are still battling over shared business interests.

As the legal fight intensifies, Miraval once symbolic of their partnership has become the center of one of Hollywood’s most closely watched courtroom battles.

