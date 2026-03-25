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Home > Entertainment News > Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

Dharma Productions announces Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, releasing May 22, 2026. Directed by Vivek Soni, the musical romance explores intense young love. With fresh pairing and strong music focus, the film aims to revive classic big-screen Bollywood romance.

Dharma Productions announces Chand Mera Dil
Dharma Productions announces Chand Mera Dil

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 25, 2026 17:50:55 IST

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Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

Dharma Productions has announced their musical project, Chand Mera Dil, which has created a state of excitement throughout the Indian film industry. The film will feature the new acting combination of Lakshya and Ananya Panday, who have confirmed their theatrical release date as May 22, 2026. 

This project, which Vivek Soni directs as a relationship expert, will present an intense, soulful love story that showcases classic “Dharma style” romance from earlier cinema.

The filmmakers have created a story about youthful love that describes its extreme obsession through the tagline “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai,” making it one of the most expected summer movies.

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Chand Mera Dil Cinematic Chemistry and Fresh Pairing

The partnership between Lakshya and Ananya Panday marked a Hollywood casting revolution because it introduced two actors who had completely different careers. Lakshya, who received outstanding critical recognition for his dynamic performance in the action movie Kill, now moves to the role of a classic romantic hero.

The performer demonstrates his ability to show both toughness and elegance through this performance. Ananya Panday presents her new project, which marks her transition from urban comedies to a more serious role in this musical drama.

Their on-screen chemistry, which first appeared in unauthorized previews of a motorcycle scene near Hyderabad’s Charminar, creates a connection that combines relatable elements with cinematic qualities to appeal to young viewers who enjoy emotional storytelling.

Dharma Productions and Musical Legacy

The film demonstrates its strength through its romantic musical presentations, which Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta direct as their primary theatrical release.

The stateful fact of Chand Mera Dil’s release during the May summer window indicates their intention to attract family and student audiences. The film’s success as a musical romance depends on its soundtrack, which follows the tradition of using musical scores as essential narrative elements.

The production house establishes its dedication to cinematic experiences through its decision to stop making direct-to-digital films, which will provide audiences with audiovisual storytelling that matches the visual style of traditional Bollywood romantic films.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

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Tags: Ananya PandayChand Mera DilLakshya film

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Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

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Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

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Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic
Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic
Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic
Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

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