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Home > Entertainment News > Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is set for OTT release on SonyLIV from April 3, 2026. After a theatrical run and YouTube pay-per-view phase, the film now reaches a wider audience. The strategically delayed release highlights Khan’s experimental distribution model.

Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives on OTT
Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives on OTT

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 24, 2026 10:01:23 IST

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Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

Aamir Khan’s sports film Sitaare Zameen Par will stream online after its unusual release path, which took several months to develop. The movie, which first showed in theaters on June 20, 2025, used a special YouTube pay-per-view system before it began streaming on its permanent platform.

The project will soon begin its wide subscription-based release, which will allow fans who missed its theatrical and rental periods to finally watch it.

SonyLIV Release

The official release date for SonyLIV has been confirmed because the platform will start streaming the film on April 3, 2026. This date is strategically timed to coincide with the Good Friday long weekend, which enables families to enjoy the uplifting story together.

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The service reaches a significant achievement because Sitaare Zameen Par marks the first major Hindi theatrical blockbuster to move from theaters directly to this platform after an extended time period.

The actor abandoned his previous position that prohibited streaming services because he wanted to safeguard the integrity of theatrical films.

Aamir Khan Strategy

Aamir Khan implemented his distribution strategy for this film through his decision to present experimental films in theaters, which followed his unique distribution approach.

The actor-producer implemented his distribution model through “private cinema chain” distribution, which enabled him to release the movie on YouTube for a ₹100 rental starting August 1, 2025. Khan used a ten-month streaming delay to test a new business model while increasing the time that his film would remain in theaters.

The film now reaches a broader audience after achieving worldwide earnings of over ₹265 crore because its rental period has ended, demonstrating that staggered releases can operate successfully with current streaming requirements.

Also Read: The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night

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Tags: Aamir Khan filmhome-hero-pos-11Sitaare Zameen Par OTTSonyLIV release date

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Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

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Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

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Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details
Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details
Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details
Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

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