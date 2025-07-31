Home > Entertainment > Chile Busts Crime Ring, Returns 125,000 Dollar Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves

Chilean cops finally nabbed a South American crime ring and returned Keanu Reeves’ $125,000 stolen watches, including a $9,500 John Wick Rolex! Raided in Santiago, the bust exposed a celebrity theft spree. On July 29, 2025, the FBI ensured the glitzy loot returned to Hollywood’s heartthrob, proving justice sparkles!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 08:37:00 IST

Chilean authorities recovered and returned six luxury watches worth $125,000, having been stolen from Keanu Reeves’ Los Angeles home in December 2023. The incident forms a part of a high-profile international theft justice-thriller relating to a South American crime ring.

The Heist: Targeting Celebrity Houses

In December 2023, thieves headed for an open-door robbery by hitting the house Keanu Reeves rented in Los Angeles. Six of his most valuable watches were taken during this heist, which included a Rolex Submariner engraved “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five,” worth $9,500.

This was done during a spate of burglaries targeting multimillion-dollar homes, including the residence of Travis Kelce, and were executed by nationals from Chile operating in organized crime syndicates robbing cars, iPhones, designer purses, and other luxuries from multimillion-dollar homes. The break-ins suffered by Reeves before are the back-to-back ones in 2014, of course signifying that these eminent people never really have an easy time of living.

The Raid: Santiago Breakthroughs

After some investigation, the authorities broke through with simultaneous operations inside Chile and quite aptly named Operation Pennsylvania with the FBI. The Chilean police raided a number of houses, finding a treasure-trove in stolen objects, including those of Reeves-the watches.

The operation, resulting in 23 arrests in April 2025, revealed the magnitude in which the transnational crime network operated. Marcelo Varas, an officer in the Chilean robbery squad, confirmed that value of watches retrieved. This coincided with the visit of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to Chile, where she spoke about fighting such crimes herself being a victim of a theft related to it in Washington.

The Return: Justice to Reeves

On July 29, 2025, the authorities of Chilean handed the watches to the U.S. Embassy in Santiago for their return to their rightful owner, famously known for the movies The Matrix and John Wick. An exceptional transfer was thus established by the FBI, an infrequent success in recovering stolen celebrity assets from traffickers.

 As investigations into the theft continued and their pangs to wider crime rings were demonstrated, the case of Reeves was ample to demonstrate what power international cooperation can yield in bringing justice amidst the global reach of organized crime.

