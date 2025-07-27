Home > Entertainment > Deepika Padukone Joins Elite Global List Of 90+ Women Redefining Culture, Power, And Influence Across The World Stage

Deepika Padukone joins an exclusive global list of 90+ women shaping culture, recognized for her mental health advocacy, acting excellence, and global brand presence solidifying her role as a cultural icon.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 27, 2025 15:35:00 IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has further solidified her status as a world icon by being named on a list of over 90 powerful women globally who are shifting culture. Endowing Deepika with power houses of women like Selena Gomez and Angelina Jolie as well as Indian film director Zoya Akhtar in a special compilation by a global cultural magazine speaks volumes. With this recognition comes an appreciation of Gloria Steinem, whose activism has endured through the decades-one that honors women contributing in activism, art, leadership, and culture.

The recognition of Deepika mentions not only her flourishing career in showbiz but her active engagement outside movies to speak on mental illness and women’s empowerment through her Live Love Laugh Foundation. Such recognition is loud of an increasing reputation of Deepika as a thought leader and cultural shaker around the world.

Deepika’s Impact: More Than Just Movies

Deepika Padukone’s bold choice to disclose her battle with depression was a key element in her journey from a well-known actress to a global cultural influence. This personal realisation caused a national stir and helped to establish the Live Love Laugh Foundation in a society where stigmatizing mental illness is so prevalent. 

Through her work, she has sincerely attempted to de-stigmatize mental illness, provide resources, and promote a more comprehensive approach to wellness. Her commitment to using her position to advance constructive social change is evident in this advocacy campaign, which touches people’s lives globally and crosses geographical boundaries.

Indian Trailblazer: Shaping Global Representation

Deepika Padukone’s presence here on this upper echelon global list is a turning point for India’s presence in the world. She is a symbol of increased acceptance of talent and authority emerging from India. Apart from her own artsmanship, acting in many hit films touched a point where she had placed her point and has secured herself to be the cultural bridge as the global emblem for high-end world brands such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

Recently, the first Indian star to be announced as a recipient of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026, she continues taking her global aspirations to yet another level. It thus breaks stereotypes and opens pathways for other Indian celebrities and artists to achieve similar global fame. Mixing Indian traditions with a cosmopolitan flavor creates a strong, unique presence. Her journey illustrates that Indian voices are not only being heard but are also participating and contributing to the project of changing global cultural narratives.

Also Read: Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai

