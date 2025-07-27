Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai

After walking away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas’ massive project Spirit, it looks like the actress has now done the same with Kalki 2898 AD 2—at least, that’s what the latest reports are saying.

The fallout between Deepika and Vanga hasn’t exactly been a secret. Now, a fresh report’s surfaced, digging into what led to her exit from Spirit.

Apparently, she asked for ₹25 crore for about 35 days of work, a 10% cut of the profits, extra expenses for her entourage, and—this one didn’t sit well with the director—she didn’t want to speak her lines in Telugu. On top of all that, someone allegedly leaked plot details from Spirit, which put the producers on edge.

Did Farah Khan take a dig at Deepika Padukone?

Meanwhile, Farah Khan dropped by Radhika Madan’s place and chatted about her early TV days. Radhika said the camera made her feel safer than she’d ever felt before.

She always wanted to be a pro dancer, and being on stage gave her that tunnel vision—turns out, she got the same feeling in front of the camera. She didn’t expect to be picked, but three days after her audition, she got a call for a look test, and two days after that, she was shooting her first show.

Farah asked if she had to do the standard 8-hour shifts. Radhika just laughed—she’d worked 56 hours straight, even 48 hours at a go. Farah chimed in, saying that’s how real talent is forged.

What is the Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy?

Back to Spirit—according to sources, the issue wasn’t really about limiting her workday to 8 hours or less. In filmmaking, schedules change all the time, depending on the scene, the location, or technical stuff like lighting.

Sometimes you shoot for 2 hours, sometimes it’s 8. What counts is flexibility, teamwork, and respect for the work itself. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is pretty firm that actors should speak their lines; he believes it’s crucial for authenticity and a real emotional connection with the audience.

