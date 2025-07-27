Home > Bollywood > Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai

Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai

Reports claim Deepika Padukone has exited both Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit with Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD 2. Sources cite her ₹25 crore fee, profit share demand, Telugu dialogue refusal, and plot leak tension. Meanwhile, Farah Khan’s recent chat with Radhika Madan sparked speculation online.

Deepika Padukone seen here with Farah Khan
Deepika Padukone seen here with Farah Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 27, 2025 08:57:04 IST

After walking away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas’ massive project Spirit, it looks like the actress has now done the same with Kalki 2898 AD 2—at least, that’s what the latest reports are saying.

The fallout between Deepika and Vanga hasn’t exactly been a secret. Now, a fresh report’s surfaced, digging into what led to her exit from Spirit.

Apparently, she asked for ₹25 crore for about 35 days of work, a 10% cut of the profits, extra expenses for her entourage, and—this one didn’t sit well with the director—she didn’t want to speak her lines in Telugu. On top of all that, someone allegedly leaked plot details from Spirit, which put the producers on edge.

Did Farah Khan take a dig at Deepika Padukone? 

Meanwhile, Farah Khan dropped by Radhika Madan’s place and chatted about her early TV days. Radhika said the camera made her feel safer than she’d ever felt before.

She always wanted to be a pro dancer, and being on stage gave her that tunnel vision—turns out, she got the same feeling in front of the camera. She didn’t expect to be picked, but three days after her audition, she got a call for a look test, and two days after that, she was shooting her first show.

Farah asked if she had to do the standard 8-hour shifts. Radhika just laughed—she’d worked 56 hours straight, even 48 hours at a go. Farah chimed in, saying that’s how real talent is forged.

When Farah Khan asked, “You didn’t have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?”, Radhikka replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop.” At this point, Farah hinted that even she does not support an 8-hour work shift and shared, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made).”

What is the Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy? 

Back to Spirit—according to sources, the issue wasn’t really about limiting her workday to 8 hours or less. In filmmaking, schedules change all the time, depending on the scene, the location, or technical stuff like lighting.

Sometimes you shoot for 2 hours, sometimes it’s 8. What counts is flexibility, teamwork, and respect for the work itself. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is pretty firm that actors should speak their lines; he believes it’s crucial for authenticity and a real emotional connection with the audience.

ALSO READ: Suneel Darshan Reflects on Painful Fallout with Sunny Deol: “The Darkest Chapter of My Life”

Tags: deepika padukoneFarah Khansandeep reddy vanga

RELATED News

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Breaks Boundaries and Records
I Feel Unhappy, I Am So Sad: Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Shares Her Current State Of Mind After Losing Father At 76
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!
Suneel Darshan Reflects on Painful Fallout with Sunny Deol: “The Darkest Chapter of My Life”
Avinash Tiwary Claps Back Hard at Pakistani Designer’s Shocking Body-Shaming Remark

LATEST NEWS

Hariyali Teej Today: Chant These Mantras To Get Your Desired Groom
No Lionel Messi, No Party: Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Ends 0-0
India vs England 4th Test Day 5: Manchester Weather Forecast – Can Rain Save India from Series Defeat?
Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai
Indian Man Gets Brutally Attacked With A Machete By A Group Of Teenagers Outside A Shopping Centre In Melbourne
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 27: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora
Tragedy Caught On Cam: Airplane Wheel Bursts Into Flames During Takeoff At Denver Airport, 173 Passengers Evacuated
Top Smartphones Launched In India July 2025: Realme 15 Pro 5G, Vivo X200 FE, iQOO Z10R And More
Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies
Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai
Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai
Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai
Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?