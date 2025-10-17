LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Shefali Shah And Huma Qureshi Return, Plot, Cast, Streaming Date Revealed!

Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Shefali Shah And Huma Qureshi Return, Plot, Cast, Streaming Date Revealed!

Delhi Crime Season 3 premieres on Netflix on November 13, 2025. Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, facing Huma Qureshi’s chilling antagonist, Meena. The gripping crime drama explores cross-border human trafficking, moral dilemmas, and systemic corruption in a dark, realistic storyline.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Netflix Release: Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in Dark New Case (Pc: X)
Delhi Crime Season 3 Netflix Release: Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in Dark New Case (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 17, 2025 14:16:02 IST

Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Shefali Shah And Huma Qureshi Return, Plot, Cast, Streaming Date Revealed!

The Emmy-winning Delhi Crime has confirmed its next episode for Netflix release on November 13, 2025, and fans can yet plan their journeys through dark tales steeped in the grim reality of crime. With a beautiful portrayal by Shefali Shah, the DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (returning to the “Madam Sir” character) now leads her batch of dedicated officers through what is presumed to be their most difficult case yet.

Expect an investigation that reaches far beyond the streets of the capital and deep into a nationwide network of human exploitation-the bold, butt-deep dives that one should not miss if they are keeping pace with this realistic crime-drama. Tanuj Chopra directs the show into this intense procedural for the continuing tradition of strong social commentaries so inspired by real events.

The Plot: Unmasking a Trafficking Queenpin

The main plot revolves around an abandoned, newborn-baby discovery that immediately triggers all the threads of a huge cross-border human trafficking syndicate. Enter DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, with her unit members, returning cast members Rasika Dugal playing Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang playing Inspector Bhupendra Singh.



They have increasingly pursued a formidable and vicious mastermind referred to as ‘Badi Didi’ (Big Sister), who earns her livelihood by exploiting the innocent lives of young girls.

These cases will stretch the emotional limits and moral confines of the team against an enemy existing in the shadows of daily society. The case, based on the tragic Baby Falak incident in real life, promises a story that will focus on systemic complicity.

Cast and Expectations: Shefali Shah vs. Huma Qureshi Showdown

This season brings a much-awaited tension and drama with Huma Qureshi emerging in the franchise as antagonist Meena (Badi Didi). The character is a woman both created by trauma and wielding immense, cold-blooded control, which should be taken towards a face-off with Shefali Shah’s principled Vartika.

Huma Qureshi and other new additions of faces, such as Sayani Gupta and Mita Vashisht, bring into the already star-studded ensemble. Expect rich character arcs and a narrative that does not sensationalize but confronts the uncomfortable facts of social ills. 

The shows seem to be a little darker in the seasons that follow; for instance, on its return to Netflix, the third season has been tailored to make a huge move away from Delhi upon it being seen as what it might possess to explore really bold, sombre lines on justice, survival, and morality.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 2:16 PM IST
