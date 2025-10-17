Telusu Kada OTT Release Date Revealed: Fans Wait In Suspense For The Biggest Streaming Surprise Soon!

The romantic drama ‘Telusu Kada,’ with charming Siddhu Jonnalagadda alongside the alluring Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, found its successful entry into theatres on October 17, 2025, under the festive spell of Diwali euphoric atmosphere.

Directed by Dnewcomer Neeraja Kona, the film has successfully grabbed the attention of the audience because of its novel exploration of modern relationships with tensions and narratives character-driven-above and beyond a clichéd love triangle.

With the film out for the public to enjoy, one burning question remains in every viewer’s mind: When will the movie come out on OTT? Good news for those counting days to watch it from home, a digital streaming service of utmost renown is reported to have bagged the rights.

Projected OTT Window: The Wait for Digital Release

Until there is an official confirmation by the producers or streaming service, industry trends along with current market situations give a clear outlook. For the big Telugu films which enjoy an opening at the box office and positive feedback from audiences, the exclusive window is somewhere between four to six weeks.

Assuming a positive early debut, the ‘Telusu Kada’ OTT release date could very well fall in mid-November 2025, respecting the four-week theatrical commitment yet riding along with the holiday spirit that invariably increases digital viewership.

Streaming Platform Confirmed: Where to Watch

The excitement increases due to the reported confirmation of the movie’s streaming partner. Sources close to the production inform that Netflix has acquired the digital rights to ‘Telusu Kada.’ Such a high-profile acquisition means that the film shall reach the overseas audiences a little while after its initial theatrical run.

Fans should keep a close watch on the official addresses of People Media Factory and the respective OTT platform for the announcement of the date of the digital curtain-raiser, where Siddhu’s nuanced performance as Varun, a morally ambiguous character, can be enjoyed from the comforts of home.

Also Read: Silambarasan TR’s Arasan Promo Out: Vetri Maaran Expands Vada Chennai Universe With A Thrilling New Chapter Of Power And Revenge