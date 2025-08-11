Demi Lovato Joins Jonas Brothers on Stage, Is This the Start of Something Big?

Demi Lovato totally caught everyone off guard by showing up on stage with the Jonas Brothers during the opening night of their “JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour” at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10, 2025. The crowd lost it, not just because it was a rare moment, but because it brought back those epic Disney Channel vibes we all secretly miss.

Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers Reunite on Stage, Sparking Wild Camp Rock 3 Speculation

They performed a mashup songs from the original Camp Rock movie, of “Gotta Find You” and “This Is Me,” then followed up with “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” from the sequel. For many fans, it was like being instantly transported back to the late 2000s, when these tracks were everywhere and Disney Channel was basically the soundtrack of our lives. It was their first time on stage together in years, and the energy was absolutely electric.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunite in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/EGlSIk2Wcr — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2025

This unexpected reunion set off a wave of excitement and sparked rumors about a possible Camp Rock 3. People noticed Demi doing a soundcheck with the Jonas Brothers earlier that day and saw that she recently followed them back on Instagram little details that got everyone buzzing. Fans are hopeful this might mean something bigger is coming.

No Official Word from Disney Yet, But Fans Are Buzzing Over Possible Camp Rock 3 Reunion

Disney didn’t mention anthing about the same. But with how well this reunion went down and how much fans are losing it over the idea, it’s hard not to get excited. The original Camp Rock hit screens back in 2008 and was a huge deal, with a sequel following in 2010. A third movie would be a major throwback and the first time Demi and the Jonas Brothers would share the screen since those classic Disney days.

As the “JONAS20” tour keeps going, fans are hanging on every little update, hoping this isn’t just a one-off nostalgia trip. Whatever happens, last night reminded everyone why these artists are still so beloved — their music and memories still hit home like no other.

