Dhanashree’s Clapback To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Post Divorce ‘Sugar Daddy’ Shade, What Was Her Reaction?

Dhanashree Verma's elegant Dubai post came after a few days of Yuzvendra Chahal retaliation of "Be your own sugar daddy" T-shirt during their divorce hearing. Beautifully tucked in Rs 4.75 crore alimony and a cryptic music video, Dhanashree is serving poise while fans snack on spicy details of the split.

Dhanashree’s Post After Chahal’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Stunt
Dhanashree’s Post After Chahal’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Stunt

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 4, 2025 22:41:43 IST

The high-profile divorce of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma kept the social media buzzing. Dhanashree’s first Instagram post after Chahal’s viral “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” T-shirt comment has fueled the curiosity again, giving a glimpse of her life post-separation. Here is all the drama around their divorce and how Dhanashree reacted.

Chahal’s Bold T-shirt Message

When Yuzvendra Chahal wore a T-shirt saying “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” during their last divorce hearing on March 20, 2025, people gasped in shock. In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Chahal clarified that it was a deliberate message but due to something from Dhanashree’s side.

However, he didn’t go into much detail. He emphasized that he did not intend to engage in drama but sought to close a tough deal that concluded with his paying Rs 4.75 crore for the alimony. The T-shirt raised eyebrows on the net, with some lauding Chahal’s audacity while others condemned it as low, especially since there were rumors going around that Dhanashree was demanding Rs 60 crore, though her family denied that.

What was Dhanashree’s  Reaction

A few days after the podcast of Chahal, Dhanashree posted a calm Instagram post from Dubai where she said reminiscing her root and her personal growth. “Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime… Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection,” the post, which showed her sampling street food and visiting a Hindu temple, read.

Fans showed her admiration for this grace, interpreting it as a subtle yet impressive statement of moving forward. Her latest music video “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine,” launched post-divorce, spoke about infidelity and toxic relations, hinting at personal reflections without naming Chahal in his allegations.

Public’s Response and Speculation

After months of living apart in the finalization of the divorce, their case has attracted massive attention and discussions in the online space. Dhanashree was trolled for demanding alimony, while Chahal’s T-shirt antics got him mixed responses from various corners of the social platform.

Especially on X, memes and debate were rendered with “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” coined at times humorously. Dhanashree is now getting back to dancing, and Chahal is playing his game. Their saga still remains in the public display combining the personal drama along with public fascination.

