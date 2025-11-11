Dharmendra Health Update: Son Sunny Deol’s Team Issues BIG Statement, All You Need To Know

In the latest development, as several social media users did not carry patience for an official confirmation on veteran actor Dharmendra’health, Sunny Deol’s team issued an official statement. The statement clarified that the 89-year-old actor is stable and under medical observation. It also urged fans to avoid spreading false news about his health.

The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Dharmendra Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai earlier this week for medical evaluation. According to sources, he was taken to the hospital on Thursday for several health tests. A family insider informed PTI that Dharmendra would remain at the hospital until all reports are reviewed.

“He is old and needs proper attention from the doctors. There’s nothing to worry about,” the insider said. The hospital staff has kept him under observation to ensure complete care and continuous medical supervision.

Bollywood Stars Visit Dharmendra Amid Health Concerns

Amid growing concern, several Bollywood celebrities visited Dharmendra at the hospital. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among those who met the actor and his family as his health remains under close monitoring. Hospital authorities have not released an official health bulletin yet.

The actor, known for iconic roles in films such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Hukumat, continues to receive prayers from fans across the country. Dharmendra holds the record for delivering multiple consecutive hits in 1987, including Hukumat with director Anil Sharma.

