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Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment

Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment

The 98th Academy Awards paid tribute to many icons of world cinema on Monday morning. However, veteran Indian star Dharmendra was missing from the televised In Memoriam segment, even though the Academy officially acknowledged him.

Dharmendra (Photo: IG)
Dharmendra (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 16, 2026 16:17:59 IST

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Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment

The 98th Academy Awards paid tribute to many icons of world cinema on Monday morning. However, veteran Indian star Dharmendra was missing from the televised In Memoriam segment, even though the Academy officially acknowledged him.

The legendary Bollywood actor, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was included in the Academy’s official online In Memoriam list released on the day of the ceremony.

During the broadcast tribute, several prominent figures from global cinema were honoured, including Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Robert Duvall, Catherine O’Hara, and Diane Keaton.

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Another legendary Indian actor, Manoj Kumar, who also passed away last year, was similarly acknowledged by the Academy but not included in the televised segment.

The Academy also recognised legendary Indian filmmaker S. Krishnaswamy and Indian actress B. Saroja Devi.

Dharmendra remains one of the most enduring stars of Hindi cinema. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films and delivered memorable performances in classics such as Sholay, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke.

Earlier this year, the actor received a notable international tribute at the BAFTA Awards 2026, where he was honoured during the In Memoriam segment. British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware delivered an emotional performance of The Way We Were, accompanied by a montage celebrating the late actor’s life and cinematic legacy.

Meanwhile, the Oscars ceremony concluded with One Battle After Another winning Best Picture. Michael B. Jordan received the Best Actor award for his role in Sinners, a genre-blending period drama written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

In the Best Actress category, Jessie Buckley won for her performance in Hamnet, while Sentimental Value secured the award for Best International Feature.

Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir earned nominations in two documentary categories for The Perfect Neighbor and The Devil Is Busy, though neither project won.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  Why Has Kanye West Postponed His First-Ever India Concert In Delhi? Here’s The Truth As Grammy-Winning Rapper Shares New Dates Amid Sudden Delay, Check Updated Schedule Here

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment

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Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment

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Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment
Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment
Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment
Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment

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