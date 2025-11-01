Dharmendra’s Big Health Update: Actor In ICU- What Really Led To His Sudden Hospitalisation?

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra (89) was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai late Friday night after he suddenly complained of breathlessness, raising concern among fans and the film industry. While earlier reports claimed that the actor had gone in for routine tests, fresh updates from the hospital have confirmed that Dharmendra was taken straight to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to his condition.

What is the reason behind Hospitalisation?

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, a hospital staff member revealed that Dharmendra was admitted after facing difficulty in breathing. The staff member, who attended to him, assured that his health is currently stable, adding that his heart rate, blood pressure and other vital parameters are normal. “Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and sleeping now. Nothing to worry about. He is stable,” the hospital official was quoted as saying. Despite the sudden medical episode, the actor’s vitals reportedly showed normal readings, and doctors are keeping him under close observation considering his age.

Dharmendra’s team had earlier dismissed the reports of an emergency, stating that someone spotted him at the hospital and made assumptions. However, the hospital clarification has confirmed that breathlessness was the real reason behind his admission. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have reportedly cleared their work schedules to be by his side. Although he remains under observation, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding his discharge.

Other health concerns

The actor, who turns 90 on December 8, has had a few health procedures recently. Earlier this year, he underwent cataract and eye graft surgery, after which he appeared in high spirits, telling paparazzi that he still has plenty of strength and energy left.

Despite age-related health concerns, Dharmendra continues to stay active professionally. He will be seen next in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis, a biographical war drama based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film is slated for release in December and also marks the debut of Agastya Nanda.

For now, Dharmendra remains stable in the ICU, with doctors monitoring him closely. Fans across the country are wishing the legendary actor a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized in Mumbai