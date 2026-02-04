‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

A major controversy has erupted on reality show The 50 after Spana Choudhary, best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 11, allegedly made a racially insensitive remark targeting Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy.

Sapna’s “Dhoop mein Kalaa” comment, which mocked Sammy’s skin colour during a task, has sparked widespread backlash online, with viewers accusing her of racism and demanding accountability from the show’s makers.

Sapna Choudhary Remark on Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50

The incident took place during Monday’s episode, which aired on February 2, while Sapna was standing in the sun and chatting with other contestants. During the exchange, she allegedly made a remark that many viewers have since labelled racist, saying, “Dhoop mein kaala toh nahi ho jaungi na?”







Shortly after, she called out to Yung Sammy, asking him to come over, and while gesturing towards him, repeated, “Aise toh nahi ho jaungi na?”

Yung Sammy Calls Out Sapna Choudhary Re On The 50

Actor Karan Patel reportedly overheard Sapan’s comments and later brought up the issue after the task while speaking with Shiv Thakare, Krishna Shroff, Dino James, and Riddhi Dogra, who were said to be taken aback by the remark.

Shiv and Karan also revealed that the comment did not go unnoticed, with Yung Sammy responding that the message could have been expressed in a more respectful and appropriate way.

Who Is Yung Sammy?

Yung Sammy, best known for hit Hindi rap tracks like Raat Khatam, G Class, and Mr Rambo, has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on The 50.

His distinctive journey and loyal fan following have made his presence on the show particularly noteworthy.

Also Read: ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Hits OTT: Here’s When And Where To Watch Sharwanand And Samyuktha Menon’s Telugu Film Online | Details Inside