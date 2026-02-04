LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

A major controversy has erupted on reality show The 50 after Spana Choudhary, best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 11, allegedly made a racially insensitive remark targeting Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy.

Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50. Photo: X
Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 4, 2026 14:43:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

A major controversy has erupted on reality show The 50 after Spana Choudhary, best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 11, allegedly made a racially insensitive remark targeting Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy. 

Sapna’s “Dhoop mein Kalaa” comment, which mocked Sammy’s skin colour during a task, has sparked widespread backlash online, with viewers accusing her of racism and demanding accountability from the show’s makers.

Sapna Choudhary Remark on Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50

The incident took place during Monday’s episode, which aired on February 2, while Sapna was standing in the sun and chatting with other contestants. During the exchange, she allegedly made a remark that many viewers have since labelled racist, saying, “Dhoop mein kaala toh nahi ho jaungi na?” 

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)



Shortly after, she called out to Yung Sammy, asking him to come over, and while gesturing towards him, repeated, “Aise toh nahi ho jaungi na?” 

Yung Sammy Calls Out Sapna Choudhary Re On The 50

Actor Karan Patel reportedly overheard Sapan’s comments and later brought up the issue after the task while speaking with Shiv Thakare, Krishna Shroff, Dino James, and Riddhi Dogra, who were said to be taken aback by the remark. 

Shiv and Karan also revealed that the comment did not go unnoticed, with Yung Sammy responding that the message could have been expressed in a more respectful and appropriate way. 

Who Is Yung Sammy? 

Yung Sammy, best known for hit Hindi rap tracks like Raat Khatam, G Class, and Mr Rambo, has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on The 50. 

His distinctive journey and loyal fan following have made his presence on the show particularly noteworthy.

Also Read: ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Hits OTT: Here’s When And Where To Watch Sharwanand And Samyuktha Menon’s Telugu Film Online | Details Inside

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14Sapna Choudharythe 50the 50 contestantsThe 50 showYung Sammy

RELATED News

‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Hits OTT: Here’s When And Where To Watch Sharwanand And Samyuktha Menon’s Blockbuster Telugu Film Online | Details Inside

Mismatched Season 4 Confirmed: The Love Story That Grew Up Ends Here — Will Dimple And Rishi Choose Each Other?

Ikka Teaser: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Reunite 28 Years After Border But For A Face Off In Netflix’s Gripping Courtroom Drama

Is Yami Gautam Making A Surprise Cameo In Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Lose Calm Over Hidden Clues

Why Dhurandhar 2 Won’t Release On OTT Despite Huge Success Of Part 1 On Netflix? Here’s The Big Twist

LATEST NEWS

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

Metro Station Shocker: Trans Woman Spits Gutkha On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money, Says ‘Kinnar Ki Baddua Lagegi’; Later Forces Her To Delete Recording | Video Goes VIRAL

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ghaziabad’s Sister Trio Suicide Over Korean Game Obsession: Girls’ Father Had Two Wives; Only One Sister Wanted To Jump, While Others…What We Know So Far

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

IIT Bombay Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace, Police Begin Investigation

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinal: Matches, Teams, Venues, Timings & All You Need To Know

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch
‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch
‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch
‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

QUICK LINKS