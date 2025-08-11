Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral

Kelly Clarkson has ground out fans when a tearful outbreak during her concert at Las Vegas just days before her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death. A moment to remember. Vulnerability through bare honesty experienced by Kelly turned into her own strength amidst personal tragedy. The video is going viral now!

Kelly’s Breakdown in Las Vegas

Delivered within the Vegas Studio, on July 26, 2025, as her latest residency, Kelly Clarkson, a 43-year-old, refrained from crying while introducing her song, “Piece by Piece.” A video shared on TikTok showed her stopping for a moment, hardly able to push out her own words about having to rewrite the lyrics for the song to reflect growth in herself from a painful divorce. “

I’m trying,” she sang weepily, one word making the entire crowded auditorium feel empathetic. Now, any sympathy remains an empathetic echo from the online world after what happened to Blackstock. Fans have described this version of the song as being utterly “chilling” and “memorable” and claim that it foretells sorrow about the music queen.

Blackstock’s Surging Cancer

The 48-year-old Blackstock passed away after a three-year long, silent cancer fight. Moreover, Clarkson, despite their heated divorce in 2020, kept her children, 11-year-old River and 9-year-old Remington, first during Blackstock’s ordeal. Another friend confirmed that she did take care of his privacy for him, ensuring the children received every ounce of available time with their father.

To best protect her privacy and tend to the wounds, Clarkson thus decided to postpone the Vegas residency during the night of August 6, stating she wanted to be “fully present” with her children. The icing on the cake was that she perhaps performed that night with so many tears because the weight of Brandon’s deteriorating condition became clear to her fans.

A Song Rewritten by Life

Created in Blackstock’s image, “Piece by Piece” this time was based on the pain Clarkson felt by being separated from her father and from Blackstock. Changes have continued in its lyric writing as a part of her breakup with Blackstock, downwards from the love above toward self-love and healing: “I let go of the shame that you taught me.” This, now a viral performance, captures one image of Clarkson standing up with strength, performing through her pain.

