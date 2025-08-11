LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral

Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral

Kelly Clarkson's viral breakdown onstage in Las Vegas, crying whilst singing "Piece By Piece" days before ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death due to cancer is creating buzz. The incident was raw and has gone viral as a testimony to her heartbreak, as she rewrote the lyrics to cope with their ugly divorce

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down Before Brandon Blackstock’s Passing
Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down Before Brandon Blackstock’s Passing

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 11, 2025 21:25:37 IST

Kelly Clarkson has ground out fans when a tearful outbreak during her concert at Las Vegas just days before her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death. A moment to remember. Vulnerability through bare honesty experienced by Kelly turned into her own strength amidst personal tragedy. The video is going viral now!

Kelly’s Breakdown in Las Vegas

Delivered within the Vegas Studio, on July 26, 2025, as her latest residency, Kelly Clarkson, a 43-year-old, refrained from crying while introducing her song, “Piece by Piece.” A video shared on TikTok showed her stopping for a moment, hardly able to push out her own words about having to rewrite the lyrics for the song to reflect growth in herself from a painful divorce. “

I’m trying,” she sang weepily, one word making the entire crowded auditorium feel empathetic. Now, any sympathy remains an empathetic echo from the online world after what happened to Blackstock. Fans have described this version of the song as being utterly “chilling” and “memorable” and claim that it foretells sorrow about the music queen.

Blackstock’s Surging Cancer

The 48-year-old Blackstock passed away after a three-year long, silent cancer fight. Moreover, Clarkson, despite their heated divorce in 2020, kept her children, 11-year-old River and 9-year-old Remington, first during Blackstock’s ordeal. Another friend confirmed that she did take care of his privacy for him, ensuring the children received every ounce of available time with their father.

To best protect her privacy and tend to the wounds, Clarkson thus decided to postpone the Vegas residency during the night of August 6, stating she wanted to be “fully present” with her children. The icing on the cake was that she perhaps performed that night with so many tears because the weight of Brandon’s deteriorating condition became clear to her fans.

A Song Rewritten by Life

Created in Blackstock’s image, “Piece by Piece” this time was based on the pain Clarkson felt by being separated from her father and from Blackstock. Changes have continued in its lyric writing as a part of her breakup with Blackstock, downwards from the love above toward self-love and healing: “I let go of the shame that you taught me.” This, now a viral performance, captures one image of Clarkson standing up with strength, performing through her pain.

Also Read: Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases Next Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

RELATED News

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’
Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000
Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?