Home > Entertainment > Did Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Dig At Her Ex Liam-Hemsworth? Singer Reveals ‘Mom Wanted Me With Wrong Guy’

Did Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Dig At Her Ex Liam-Hemsworth? Singer Reveals ‘Mom Wanted Me With Wrong Guy’

Miley Cyrus reignites speculation about her past with Liam Hemsworth after confessing her mom once wanted her with ‘the wrong guy.’ The remark has stirred debate about family influence, love choices, and Miley’s journey toward self-love and independence, echoed in her hits like Flowers

Miley Cyrus stirs buzz with ‘wrong guy’ confession (Pc: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus stirs buzz with ‘wrong guy’ confession (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 3, 2025 16:00:07 IST

Miley Cyrus, who has never feared her former lover, has now ignited a discussion with an honest confession that many of her followers feel is her taking a subtle dig at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Recently in an interview, the pop superstar has shared her mother’s wish for her to be reunited with a former love.

The remark, My mom wanted me to be with the wrong guy, has put the internet on a frenzy and speculation is rife. Although Miley did not specifically mention Hemsworth, the time and the circumstances of the message have prompted many to draw the parallel, revitalizing interest in their turbulent relationship and the divorce.

Tish Cyrus’ Role and The ‘Wrong Guy’

The leakage enlightens the reader on the family dynamics that surrounded one of the most high-profiled relationships in Hollywood. Even though there were numerous instances of an on and off relationship between Miley and Liam, the group around them was largely secretive. Perhaps Miley is at war with herself and the expectations of her mother who may have had higher hopes of her daughter.

This is a common mother-knows-best feeling, yet Miley is rebellious in her decisions in life, which brings out her independence and the desire to live her life happily regardless of what some people may say about her.

Miley’s Journey to Self-Love

Miley has been experiencing a self-discovery and awakening that she has made publicly apparent since she split with Hemsworth. Her personal life has often been the focus of her songs, as far back as her days with the Wrecking Ball in 2011 to her recent hit track, Flowers. The latter, especially, is commonly regarded as a strong pronouncement of independence and self-love and published on the day that Hemsworth should have celebrated his birthday.

This new comment fits in well with this story, and it contributes to her current standpoint that she is living by her own rules. It sends a very strong message to her fans to be more concerned with their own health than what the outside world, including family, expect of them. It seems possible to take the comment as a reminder that there are occasions when we have to move in the wrong way toward knowing ourselves.

Tags: Liam HemsworthMiley CyrusTish Cyrus

QUICK LINKS