Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

A video shared on social media recently by singer Joe Jonas caused a commotion when he was caught rubbing his nose between his hands and the black cloth and looking at it in a mirror and trying to clean it up.

This led to rumours that he was snorting coke in the backstage when he is doing his current JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. This time, the 36-year-old singer has finally reacted to the video.

Joe Jonas was caught in a c*caine-style nose clean before stepping on stage ❄️ 🎤 pic.twitter.com/aa9QwSXs6o — Viral Videos (@YepViralVideos) September 8, 2025

Joe Jonas Debunks Coke addiction Rumors

The 36-year-old singer has recently told Esquire magazine of his tours with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas but he also brings out an on-going rumour that he is a cocaine user. He has stated in Esquire magazine that he has never tried cocaine. However, had I done that,t I believe I would have been more slick over it than at the stage.

Even before, Joe had replied to one of the videos in which he allegedly shot cocaine, and said jokingly about the video, “Lol, you never had a booger?”

Joe Jonas’ Dating Life Since the Divorce

Joe also shared the story of his dating life after divorcing Sophie Turner and reported that dating someone to go on a date with, after five shows in a row is hardly easy. He also stated that he does not use dating apps now and meets people in applications such as Instagram and TikTok.

He also said that he was very online and this enables him to view and chime in on the rumours.

Joe and Sophie got married on 1 May 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In September 2024, it finalised their divorce. In 2020, the couple had their first daughter, Willa and in 2022, they had their second daughter, Delphine.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Chitrangda Singh? Actress Shares Picture From Hospital With Drip On Hand, Gets Fans Worried After She Deletes It