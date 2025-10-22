LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

Joe Jonas has finally broken his silence on the viral backstage video that sparked cocaine rumors during his JONAS20 tour. In an Esquire interview, the singer firmly denied ever using drugs, clarifying the misunderstanding and also opening up about life, love, and dating after his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Singer Joe Jonas recently sparked controversy after a video went viral on social media (PHOTO: X)
Singer Joe Jonas recently sparked controversy after a video went viral on social media (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 22, 2025 14:35:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

A video shared on social media recently by singer Joe Jonas caused a commotion when he was caught rubbing his nose between his hands and the black cloth and looking at it in a mirror and trying to clean it up. 

This led to rumours that he was snorting coke in the backstage when he is doing his current JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. This time, the 36-year-old singer has finally reacted to the video.

Joe Jonas Debunks Coke addiction Rumors 

The 36-year-old singer has recently told Esquire magazine of his tours with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas but he also brings out an on-going rumour that he is a cocaine user. He has stated in Esquire magazine that he has never tried cocaine. However, had I done that,t I believe I would have been more slick over it than at the stage.

Even before, Joe had replied to one of the videos in which he allegedly shot cocaine, and said jokingly about the video, “Lol, you never had a booger?”

Joe Jonas’ Dating Life Since the Divorce

Joe also shared the story of his dating life after divorcing Sophie Turner and reported that dating someone to go on a date with, after five shows in a row is hardly easy. He also stated that he does not use dating apps now and meets people in applications such as Instagram and TikTok.

He also said that he was very online and this enables him to view and chime in on the rumours.

Joe and Sophie got married on 1 May 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In September 2024, it finalised their divorce. In 2020, the couple had their first daughter, Willa and in 2022, they had their second daughter, Delphine.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Chitrangda Singh? Actress Shares Picture From Hospital With Drip On Hand, Gets Fans Worried After She Deletes It

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 2:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Joe Jonaslatest viral videonick jonaspriyanka chopraThe Jonas Brothers

RELATED News

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Who’s Teji Kahlon? Popular Punjabi Singer Shot At In Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Film Shines Despite Thamma Clash!

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

LATEST NEWS

WATCH Mid-Air Panic: American Airlines Flight 6469 Makes Emergency Landing After Pilots Think Plane Is Being Hijacked, Here Is What Happened Next

‘Is It Because Sarfaraz Is Khan?’ Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusion

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

How to wear the cape coat trend

Mboko eases past Lys to enter Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals

Pakistan Terror Group Jaish-e-Mohammed Launches Online ‘Jihadi Course’ For Women, Fee Is…

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Kafala System Abolished: Saudi Arabia Ends ‘Modern Day Slavery’ In Landmark Moment For Migrant Workers

India vs Australia 2nd ODI At Adelaide, Check Ticket Info

Google Maps or Mappls? Why Indian Users Are Switching to Mappls

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’
Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’
Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’
Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’
QUICK LINKS