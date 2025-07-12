LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Ravindra Jadeja Tease Shubman Gill About Sara Tendulkar—In Front of Sachin Tendulkar?

Did Ravindra Jadeja Tease Shubman Gill About Sara Tendulkar—In Front of Sachin Tendulkar?

Ravindra Jadeja seemingly teased Shubman Gill about Sara Tendulkar during a public event attended by Sachin and Sara, sparking fresh buzz around the rumored romance and leaving fans amused and curious.

Ravindra Jadeja seen playfully teasing Shubman Gill on stage during a public cricket event, with Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar present in the audience, sparking fresh romance rumors.
Jadeja’s cheeky jab at Shubman sparks Sara Tendulkar buzz fans can’t keep calm!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 20:42:27 IST

In a moment that had the world in a tizzy and cricket enthusiasts in stitches, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was said to be making a sly comment about teammate Shubman Gill at a high-profile event with cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar in attendance. Social media sleuths were quick to pick up on cryptic conversation that seemed to hint at the long-surfacing but never-established romance between Shubman and Sara. And if media reports are anything to go by, Jadeja’s wink-and-nudge has been the most discussed Indian cricket off-field incident so far.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar: Rumours that Just Won’t Quit

The much-documented Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar relationship has been one of the buzzing topics for quite some time now. Though nothing has been made official by either side, fans have pieced together similar captions on social media, similar backdrops in photos, and even subtle interactions in matches.

What added spice to the recent function was Jadeja’s casual mention of “someone special in the crowd” during a banter exchange on stage as he caught Shubman’s eye with a mischievous smile. No names were mentioned, but cameras were present to catch the nervous smile and fleeting look in the Tendulkars’ direction by Gill.

Since it had been spoken previously to Sachin Tendulkar, it gave a double dose of drama and bravery to Jadeja’s statement. Was it sarcasm or an old-fashioned confirmation? Whatever, it was the buzz!



Cricket and Celebrity Gossip: When Locker Room Banter Hits the Stage

The Ravindra Jadeja taunting Shubman Gill moment is a prime instance of the manner in which cricket and Bollywood-esque rumor promoting go together like a hand and glove in Indian popular culture these days. Cricket is no longer bat and ball, it’s a soap, a story, and sometimes even a romance being enacted in real-time.

Jadeja, usually accused of his sense of humor and spontaneity, never was the one to step back from light teasing of his teammates. This time, though, was different due to the timing and circumstances. While some of the netizens praised it as “savage” and “epic,” others questioned whether to crack that kind of joke before Sachin Tendulkar, the man of great respect.

In any case, the episode has done nothing to raise speculation about a Shubman-Sara romance. Whatever it was, whether publicity stunt, locker room trash talk, or honest gaffe Jadeja provided fans with another meme-worthy moment to cherish.

Tags: Jadeja Gill BanterShubman Gill Sara Tendulkar RumorsShubman Sara Viral Clip

