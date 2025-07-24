Home > Entertainment > Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS

Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS

Sanjana Sanghi marked the 5th anniversary of Dil Bechara, her breakout film with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, calling it "the most magical." Despite its non-theatrical release due to the pandemic, the film won hearts. Sanghi shared a heartfelt BTS video, thanking fans for cherishing her character, Kizie Basu.

Sanjana Sanghi remembers 'Dil Bechara' as film turns 5
Sanjana Sanghi remembers 'Dil Bechara' as film turns 5

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 24, 2025 21:22:00 IST

‘Dil Bechara’ has turned five, and to celebrate the special day, actor Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to express her gratitude for the love the film continues to receive. Sanghi, who made her debut as a child artist in ‘Rockstar’ (2011), got her breakthrough with ‘Dil Bechara’ in 2020. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his first outing as director, starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Though Dil Bechara didn’t release in theatres due to the pandemic, the film struck a chord with movie buffs. As it completes five years, Sanghi shared a touching behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, thanking fans for making the film and her character “Kizie Basu” so special and shared that for her, the film “always was, always will be, the most magical.”

“Always was, always will be, the most magical. Thank you, for giving Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu a permanent home in your hearts. And for celebrating our film in the most special way, always. I am forever grateful. #5YearsOfDilBecharaMiss you Sush,” read the caption of her post.

Take a look



‘Dil Bechara’ tells the moving story of Kizie, a young woman fighting thyroid cancer, and Manny, a cancer survivor. They meet at a support group and fall in love while navigating life’s struggles. The film touches on deep themes like love, pain, and finding light in dark times.

The film was also Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, making it especially emotional for fans. Released on a digital platform during the pandemic, it remains one of the most-watched OTT releases of that year. Since the release of ‘Dil Bechara,’ Sanjana Sanghi has featured in films like Rashtra Kavach Om, Dhak Dhak, and Kadak Singh.

Also Read: Masaan Turns 10: Vicky Kaushal Shares Emotional Post, Rare BTS Photos As He Looks Back At His Breakthrough Film

Tags: Bollywoodsanjana sanghisushant singh rajput

RELATED News

Liam Payne’s Sister Goes Back The Memory Lane On One Direction Completing 15 Years: They Are Always So Proud Of You
Golden Earring Guitarist George Kooymans Passes Away At 77, Tributes Pour In
Why Anurag Kashyap’s Bad Girl Teaser Has Been Removed From YouTube? Here’s Why Madras High Court Stepped In
Euphoria Season 3 Gets Oscar-Winning Upgrade: Hans Zimmer To Score Music For Zendaya Starrer Series
Maareesan Review: Fahadh Faasil’s Movie Leaves Kamal Haasan ‘Laughing, Thinking, And Admiring’

LATEST NEWS

UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens
Sheikh Mohammed Joins PFL Ownership, Supercharging MMA’s Rise In The Middle East
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS
Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils National Cooperative Police 2025 To Set Up One Cooperative In Each Village
India’s Solar Surge: How Solar Now Powers 24% Of The Nation’s Energy Capacity, What’s Next?
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
India-UK Trade Deal: How Indian Farmers Gain Exclusive Access To UK’s £37.5B Agricultural Market?
Watch: Don’t Bother, We Can Use English Words, PM Modi Tells Translator Who Struggled With Hindi
Justin Verlander Ends Historic Drought, Powers San Francisco Giants to Statement Win
Hussainiwala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Historic Site That Inspires India Every Independence Day
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?