Disha Patani’s Mystery Man Talwiinder Finally Responds To Dating Rumours After Their Viral Hand-Holding Video, Says, ‘I’m Falling In Love’

Dating rumours around actor Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder have been making waves on social media ever since the two were spotted holding hands at Nupur Sanon’s wedding in Udaipur. Now, Talwiinder has finally reacted to the speculation, offering a measured response in a recent interview while sharing his thoughts on love and relationships.

Viral Wedding Video Sparked Dating Buzz

The rumours began after videos from the wedding of Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, surfaced online. In one widely shared clip, Disha Patani and Talwiinder were seen standing together, chatting, laughing, and holding hands while speaking with Suraj Nambiar, husband of actor Mouni Roy.

The moment quickly went viral on Reddit and other social media platforms, with users speculating about a possible relationship between the two. The buzz intensified when Disha and Talwiinder were later spotted together at the Udaipur airport.

Talwiinder Addresses the Rumours

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder addressed the dating rumours for the first time.

He said, “We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours.”

His statement suggests that while the two share a friendly equation, he does not wish to label it or feed into the speculation.

“I Am Falling in Love Right Now”

Sharing his broader views on love and relationships, Talwiinder added a line that caught everyone’s attention: “I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now.”

The remark has further fueled curiosity among fans, even though he refrained from directly confirming any romantic involvement with Disha Patani.

Talwiinder’s Signature Mystery Look Adds to Curiosity

Talwiinder, known for keeping his face concealed in public appearances, was seen at the wedding interacting with Disha while partially covering his face. He was also masked when the duo was spotted at the airport, adding to the intrigue surrounding the viral videos.

While some social media users praised Disha’s friendly nature, others continued to speculate about her bond with the singer.

Letting “Rumours Be Rumours”

For now, Talwiinder appears keen on not giving too much weight to the chatter. By saying he would “let the rumours be rumours,” the singer has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship talk, leaving fans to read between the lines.

Whether it is friendship or something more, the viral wedding moment has certainly put Disha Patani and Talwiinder in the spotlight.

