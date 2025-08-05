Home > Entertainment > Disney Drops Dwayne Johnson Deepfake in ‘Moana’ and AI-Generated Soldier in ‘Tron: Ares’ Over Publicity Concerns

Disney Drops Dwayne Johnson Deepfake in ‘Moana’ and AI-Generated Soldier in ‘Tron: Ares’ Over Publicity Concerns

Disney has abandoned plans to use AI in Moana and Tron: Ares due to legal challenges and fears of negative publicity. The studio scrapped a deepfake of Dwayne Johnson and an AI-generated character, reflecting Hollywood’s cautious approach to AI amid ethical and ownership concerns.

Published: August 5, 2025 09:37:26 IST

Disney has decided to quietly drop plans to use AI in two of its upcoming films, Moana and Tron: Ares. The company had initially hoped the new technology would bring something fresh to these projects, but legal troubles and backlash from actors made them rethink.

AI-Generated Character Cut from Moana and Tron: Ares Over Public and Legal Worries

For Moana, Disney wanted to use deepfake tech to put Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s face on his cousin, who’s also his body double. It sounds like a clever shortcut, but after nearly 18 months of talks with the AI firm, the studio backed off. The tricky questions about who owns the AI-created images and concerns from actors’ unions about how AI could impact their work were big factors.

Meanwhile, for Tron: Ares, Disney was excited about creating a fully AI-generated character named Bit, designed to be a digital sidekick. But worries about public reaction and unclear laws about AI forced Disney to scrap that idea too.

Disney’s Careful Approach Highlights Challenges of AI in Hollywood

This cautious approach shows how the film industry is struggling to balance innovation with ethics. AI could change the way movies are made, but studios aren’t ready to rush into it without clearer rules and protections for the people who make the movies possible or to disappoint the viewers who come in with a different expectation altogether.

Disney’s decision to reduce AI usage in its recent films conveys a clear signal, Hollywood is still learning to navigate this potent yet unpredictable technology. Though AI presents thrilling creative opportunities, the sector is wary due to the absence of established regulations, and numerous inquiries persist regarding ethics, ownership, and the effects on performers’ careers. Currently, studios such as Disney prefer to be patient, observing and learning instead of hastily jumping in. It serves as a reminder that the future of AI in films is still uncertain – it’s a discussion that has only begun.

