Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Plastic Bottle In Kantara: Chapter 1 Song, Call Out Rishab Shetty For The Blooper: Kadambas Were The First One To…

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 faces online trolling after fans spotted a plastic water bottle in a key scene of the Brahmakalasha song, set in pre-colonial Karnataka. Despite the blooper, the film continues its massive box office run as Shetty plans a thanksgiving visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Kantara Chapter 1: Internet spots plastic water in a song (PHOTO: X/INSTAGRAM)
Kantara Chapter 1: Internet spots plastic water in a song (PHOTO: X/INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 12, 2025 18:00:20 IST

The movie Kantara Chapter 1 by Rishab Shetty is receiving excessive online coverage due to the fact that the Internet spotted a contemporary plastic water bottle in one of the main scenes of a song.

The error occurs in the Brahmakalasha song that is intended to depict a pre-colonial coast Karnataka whereby plastic had not been developed yet.

The audience uploaded pictures on social media, which it referred to as a big continuity sli,p despite the fact that the movie was done meticulously. The scene received much exposure, and numerous individuals likened it to an episode of Game of Thrones that had gone awry, in which a Starbucks bottle was left on a mediaeval feast table.

What did Rishab Shetty say about the blooper? 

Rishab Shetty and his crew are yet to reply. There was a divided response to the mistake via the internet.

There are those who feel that it is merely an inconvenience, but others are angry since the movie makes such an effort concerning detail and realism. One of them inquired, Are folk in such primitive times utilising the water cans? another one replied, I have just heard, that the Kadambas originally invented the use of plastic water cans. The precise time was identified by a third user: Mistake shot plastic water can video song 3:06.

Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is directed by Rishab Shetty. It is located in the 4th century AD and covers the divine origins of the enigmatic land of Kantara. 

The mythology and ancient battles and the divine intervention are explored in the story, enveloping a folklore, religion and fire tale. Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and numerous other talented actors are involved in the film and have given this epic story a great visual realization. It came out globally on October 2, 2025. 

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 6:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS