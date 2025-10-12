Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Plastic Bottle In Kantara: Chapter 1 Song, Call Out Rishab Shetty For The Blooper: Kadambas Were The First One To…

The movie Kantara Chapter 1 by Rishab Shetty is receiving excessive online coverage due to the fact that the Internet spotted a contemporary plastic water bottle in one of the main scenes of a song.

The error occurs in the Brahmakalasha song that is intended to depict a pre-colonial coast Karnataka whereby plastic had not been developed yet.

The audience uploaded pictures on social media, which it referred to as a big continuity sli,p despite the fact that the movie was done meticulously. The scene received much exposure, and numerous individuals likened it to an episode of Game of Thrones that had gone awry, in which a Starbucks bottle was left on a mediaeval feast table.

@shetty_rishab Sir, I noticed a small continuity mistake in the film Kantara 2. A plastic water bottle appears on screen in one of the scenes. It might be good to remove it in.. pic.twitter.com/7bsnyKXs86 — Abijith (@Abijithoffi7) October 11, 2025

I just learned that the Kadambas were the first to use plastic water cans #KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/o8Hcam48AU — Nand@n (@nandanx333) October 11, 2025

Mistake shot plastic water can video song 3:06 pic.twitter.com/xLVIiQcgwR — rio raz🖤 (@razworldd) October 11, 2025

What did Rishab Shetty say about the blooper?

Rishab Shetty and his crew are yet to reply. There was a divided response to the mistake via the internet.

There are those who feel that it is merely an inconvenience, but others are angry since the movie makes such an effort concerning detail and realism. One of them inquired, Are folk in such primitive times utilising the water cans? another one replied, I have just heard, that the Kadambas originally invented the use of plastic water cans. The precise time was identified by a third user: Mistake shot plastic water can video song 3:06.

Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is directed by Rishab Shetty. It is located in the 4th century AD and covers the divine origins of the enigmatic land of Kantara.

The mythology and ancient battles and the divine intervention are explored in the story, enveloping a folklore, religion and fire tale. Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and numerous other talented actors are involved in the film and have given this epic story a great visual realization. It came out globally on October 2, 2025.

