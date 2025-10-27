Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 6 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane’s Film Hits Rs 40 Crore, Beats Maa’s Lifetime Record!

The latest romantic offering from Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has put up a remarkable and somewhat unexpected box office performance, earning superb collections at the end of an extended six-day run.

The Milap Zaveri directorial not only had to contend with a significant box office clash with the hugely popular comedy Thamma but also garnered itself a huge chunk of audience in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The film had a big opening, managed to stay afloat through the weekdays, and saw a massive first Sunday.

The total six-day net collection in India for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands at an estimated ₹40.94 crore, confirming the title as a box office success, having already crossed its very humble budget of ₹25 crore within four days.

Box Office Triumphs And Milestones

This remarkable run has already crossed several milestones for the film, but the most notable one still remains the fact that it has been able to outshine the lifetime domestic earnings of the recent horror flick by Kajol Maa, which ended with a domestic collection of ₹ 36.08 crores.

Victory over a feature with a considerably higher budget and big banners underscores strong word of mouth and drawing power through the emotional content and chart-topping numbers of the movie.

The first six days’ everyday boring performances-from ₹ 9 crores to only average weekend numbers-have announced that the audience has connected to the compelling but somewhat surprising love story.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Career High

For lead actor Harshvardhan Rane, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is set to become his biggest solo box-office success, overtaking the total collections of his debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam.

With the film’s projected final tally possibly going towards the ₹70 crore mark, he is now officially a bankable star for youth-oriented romantic dramas.

After an unwavering rise even following the festive holiday peak, the film has shown very strong holding and will only gain momentum in the following weeks, as no other major releases are lined up in the near future.

