Elumale Movie Review: Punit Rangaswamy's Romantic Thriller Debut Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Gripping Storytelling

Elumale Movie Review: Punit Rangaswamy’s Romantic Thriller Debut Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Gripping Storytelling

Debut director Punit Rangaswamy’s Kannada film ‘Elumale’ delivers a gripping romantic thriller. Fans and critics praise its raw storytelling, authentic setting, and powerful performances by Raanna and Priyanka Achar, making it a standout debut that breaks genre norms

Elumale thrills fans with its bold storytelling and heartfelt performances (Pc: X)
Elumale thrills fans with its bold storytelling and heartfelt performances (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 5, 2025 16:30:10 IST

The first appearance of debut director Punit Rangaswamy in Kannada film industry is Elumale. Directed as a real-life based romantic thriller, this movie breaks the rules of genre and provides the viewer with an absolutely immersive movie experience.

Having worked as a lyricist, Rangaswamy demonstrates his ability to tell a complicated story that is both heart-grabbing and heart-throbbing. The movie revolves around a doomed love affair between Harisha (Raanna), a Karnataka taxi driver and Revathy (Priyanka Achar), a Tamil Nadu girl whose elopement plan is a crime and conspiracy of grand magnitude. 

The director manages to structure the strong emotional theme of the lovers and the quick pace of the plot so that the audience stays invested in the destiny of the lovers with their eyes fixed on the screen. The setting of the movie in the MM Hills and the outdated background of 2004 with Nokia phones and screenings of old movies is another distinctive, natural detail.

Audience Reactions And Narrative Depth

The movie has received an extremely good reception among the fans. Social media is ablaze with commendations about the new and unique storytelling in the film and how it ceased cliched commercial characteristics. Lots of film critics have praised the daring decision of the director to focus on one dramatic, central night and make the storyline look urgent and tense.





The authenticity of the film has been particularly appreciated by fans as the director and writers have scrupulously researched the time and the place to present a realistic and compelling story. The short duration of the film, 133 minutes, has also been cited as a huge advantage because it makes the storyline flow through without any unnecessary digressions.



Performance And Technical Brilliance

Raanna and Priyanka Achar do a superb job, and their roles make their love story look and feel sincerely heartfelt. Raanna especially has been praised due to his role as a weak but strong taxi driver. The ensemble cast such as the likes of Kishore, T.S. Nagabharana, etc., are a testimony to the directorial vision of Rangaswamy.



The technical details of the film are also spectacular. The cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy, through its ability to use night shots and lighting, creates a feeling of fear and anxiety throughout. D. The background score by Imman is used to increase the tension and emotion as the heartbeat of the movie. Elumale is a stunning first work that presents the viewer with a director who has a very clear vision, a good understanding of his work, and a new approach to the film.

Also Read: Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress

Tags: Elumale, Elumale movie review, Punit Rangaswamy debut

Elumale Movie Review: Punit Rangaswamy's Romantic Thriller Debut Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Gripping Storytelling

Elumale Movie Review: Punit Rangaswamy's Romantic Thriller Debut Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Gripping Storytelling
Elumale Movie Review: Punit Rangaswamy’s Romantic Thriller Debut Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Gripping Storytelling
Elumale Movie Review: Punit Rangaswamy’s Romantic Thriller Debut Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Gripping Storytelling
Elumale Movie Review: Punit Rangaswamy’s Romantic Thriller Debut Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Gripping Storytelling

QUICK LINKS