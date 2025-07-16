Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months

Emma Watson just lost her driving privileges for six months after getting caught speeding in Banbury last summer. She’s 35 now—wild, right?—and yeah, that’s Hermione Granger herself.

Emma Watson gets banned from driving

The actress was driving her blue Audi at 38 mph in a 30-mph zone. Not exactly racing, but still over the limit.

She didn’t bother showing up in court for the hearing (who would, honestly?), but she did get slapped with a £1,044 fine—so that’s, what, around $1,400? The kicker is she already had nine points on her license before this, so this latest slip-up pushed her over the edge. Her lawyer said she’s studying at Oxford these days, but paying the fine isn’t really an issue.

Funny enough, on the same day, Zoe Wanamaker—remember Madame Hooch from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”?—also got hit with a six-month driving ban.

She’s 76 and was caught going 46 mph in a 40-mph zone on the M4 last August. Like Watson, she didn’t show up for her court date either.

Both cases were handled separately by magistrates in High Wycombe. So, yeah, rough day for former Hogwarts staff and students behind the wheel.

How did the Internet react to Emma Watson’s driving offence?

god forbid a girl feels the need for speed — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 🕊️ (@positionsmafiaa) July 16, 2025

Let’s be honest, if Emma Watson wasn’t famous, she probably would have lost her license long ago. Celebrity privilege is real. — Scientist. Kaine Victory Johnson (@kainejohnson18) July 16, 2025

Put her in the F1 sequel. — VZA. (@VZA_94) July 16, 2025

