LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > Entertainment > Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months

Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months

Emma Watson, 35, has been banned from driving for six months after speeding in Banbury. Fined £1,044, she already had nine points on her license. On the same day, Harry Potter co-star Zoë Wanamaker also received a six-month ban for a separate speeding offense.

Emma Watson
Emma Watson

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 21:12:00 IST

Emma Watson just lost her driving privileges for six months after getting caught speeding in Banbury last summer. She’s 35 now—wild, right?—and yeah, that’s Hermione Granger herself.

Emma Watson gets banned from driving 

The actress was driving her blue Audi at 38 mph in a 30-mph zone. Not exactly racing, but still over the limit.

She didn’t bother showing up in court for the hearing (who would, honestly?), but she did get slapped with a £1,044 fine—so that’s, what, around $1,400? The kicker is she already had nine points on her license before this, so this latest slip-up pushed her over the edge. Her lawyer said she’s studying at Oxford these days, but paying the fine isn’t really an issue.

Funny enough, on the same day, Zoe Wanamaker—remember Madame Hooch from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”?—also got hit with a six-month driving ban.

She’s 76 and was caught going 46 mph in a 40-mph zone on the M4 last August. Like Watson, she didn’t show up for her court date either.

Both cases were handled separately by magistrates in High Wycombe. So, yeah, rough day for former Hogwarts staff and students behind the wheel. 

How did the Internet react to Emma Watson’s driving offence? 

ALSO READ: Lupita Nyong’o Suffers Health Scare With Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis: Only A Matter Of Time Until They Grow Again

Tags: Emma WatsonHarry Potterlatest hollywood news

More News

Donald Trump Considers Firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell Over Building Renovation Dispute: Reports
Nitish Kumar Directs Teachers Vacancies Assessment: Know Who Is Eligible For 35 Percent Women Reservation In Bihar
Goldberg Slams WWE’s Treatment Of Him In Final Run, Compares To Undertaker And John Cena
JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out – Final List For IIT, NIT Admissions Released | Direct Link Here
Syrian Government and Druze Leaders Agree on Fresh Ceasefire
“Babasaheb’s Name Used For Loot: BJP Alleges ₹145 Crore Scam In AAP’s Jai Bhim Scheme” ACB To Investigate, AAP Reacts
Does PV Sindhu’s Form After Japan Open Spell Trouble For India’s Olympic Hopes?
Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months
Andhra Pradesh: Father Kills His Teenage Son, Buries Body; second Wife Alleges Property Dispute Behind Murder
David Lloyd Slams ‘Big Three’ As West Indies Cricket Hits New Low
Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months
Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months
Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months
Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?