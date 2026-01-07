Enola Holmes 3 First Look Revealed: How Much Was Millie Bobby Brown Paid For Netflix’s Movie? Here’s How Much The Paycheck Differs From Stranger Things

Netflix just dropped some big news: Enola Holmes 3 is officially on the way, with Millie Bobby Brown back as everyone’s favourite young detective.

Enola Holmes 3 first look revealed

They shared a brand-new photo of Brown in character, and honestly, fans are already buzzing.

The post on X teased, “Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge return in Enola Holmes 3, where Enola must crack life’s greatest mystery: love.” So, it looks like this one’s not just about solving crimes, it’s about the heart, too.

The movie lands in 2026. The first film hit Netflix in September 2020, and the sequel dropped in November 2022, both in the fall. So, if you’re a fan, you know what time of year to clear your schedule.

First look at ‘ENOLA HOLMES 3’ Releasing later this year on Netflix pic.twitter.com/Nr56u3jKtl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 7, 2026

This time, Enola’s latest adventure takes her all the way to Malta. According to the official logline, adventure hunts her down as her personal and professional worlds collide. The case is messier and more dangerous than anything she’s faced so far.

The cast is stacked again: Brown, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

Philip Barantini is directing, working from a script by Jack Thorne—he wrote the first two, too. Both Barantini and Thorne picked up Emmys for their work on 2025’s hit Adolescence, so expectations are sky-high. The movies are all based on Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

Millie Bobby Brown is also producing, along with Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia. Jake Bongiovi, Isobel Richards, Joshua Grode, and Michael Dreyer are on board as executive producers.

For Brown, this is just the latest in a string of Netflix hits. She just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5, which is already a Netflix Top 10 all-timer, and she’s starred in Damsel and The Electric State, too.

How much was Millie Bobby Brown paid for Enola Holmes 3?

Millie Bobby Brown has played the main role in the Enola Holmes series of films on Netflix and her salary in these films has been very high in comparison with the standard Hollywood wages.

In the case of the second movie (Enola Holmes 2), several sources with high credibility disclosed that she earned about 10 million dollars in the role, a record pay for an individual her age at that time and as part of her overall deal with Netflix that includes Stranger Things.

Nevertheless, no official or independently confirmed public records as yet exist that reveal the precise amount that Brown received in the specific instance of Enola Holmes 3.

The figures by Netflix and Brown are not confirmed, and the industry reports have not extensively published the exact number of the third movie up to date.

Since her contract with Netflix does not solely cover Enola Holmes 3, but is an overarching one, her Enola Holmes 3 salary is typically perceived to fall within her previous pay range which will be somewhere in the range of the Enola Holmes 2 salary, which is probably in the multimillion-dollar range, but no specific verified figure has been publicly announced.

