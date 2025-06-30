Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend

Brad Pitt’s sports drama F1 is earning praise and box office success, grossing Rs 21.25 crore net in India and $140 million globally in its opening weekend. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows a veteran racer’s return to Formula One after 30 years.

Brad Pitt F1 Box Office Collection
Brad Pitt F1 Box Office Collection

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 15:07:42 IST

Alright, let’s talk Brad Pitt. The Hollywood star is back on the big screen, tearing it up in this new sports flick, F1. People are loving it—like, the story’s got some real bite and Brad’s not phoning it in, for once. And yes, the box office numbers aren’t looking too shabby either.

So, if you’re into statistics, Sacnilk’s throwing out early numbers, and apparently, F1 grabbed 8 crores on day three in India. Not just for Hindi, but all languages. That’s pushed the total up to 21.25 crores. Not bad for a racing movie, right?

F1 Box Office Collection

The English version had almost half the seats filled on its first Sunday. Mornings were a little sleepy at 30%, but by the evening? Packed—nearly 64%. Guess folks would rather watch Brad Pitt race after brunch.

Opening day, F1 pulled in 5.5 crores, which is… fine. Not mind-blowing, but not embarrassing either. Day two, things picked up. 7.75 crores, so clearly word of mouth is doing its thing. Two days in, 13.25 crores. 

But the real flex? Worldwide numbers. F1 blew past $140 million in its first weekend. That’s almost 12 billion rupees, if you’re counting. North America alone tossed $55 million at it. So yeah, Americans love Brad Pitt in a racing suit.

Brad Pitt’s F1 Cast

Oh, and the team behind the movie? Joseph Kosinski’s directing, Jerry Bruckheimer’s throwing money at it, and Lewis Hamilton—yes, the F1 legend himself—is producing and even pops up for a cameo. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem—yeah, it’s stacked.

The plot? Classic comeback vibes. Pitt plays a racing driver who dusts off his helmet after thirty years away, all to help his old partner’s team from falling apart. Feels a bit Fast & Furious but with more espresso and less family BBQs.

Honestly, if you’re into high-octane drama and Brad Pitt’s particular brand of charm, this one’s probably worth a trip to the movies. Or just wait for streaming, I’m not your mom.

