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Home > Entertainment News > Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 film starts on a light and fun note with the usual setup of quirky families from both sides and the typical “hero ka fost” adding some humour. The story moves smoothly in the beginning by adding some funny moments in between. But the interval feels a bit strange, and the main conflict also comes across as odd, Sunny has a problem with Ginny speaking in English and being more open in the relationship.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review. Photo: X
Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 24, 2026 15:29:30 IST

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Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Ginny Weds Sunny 2 has finally hit theatres on April 24, bringing back a familiar mix of romance, family drama, and light comedy. Directed by Prasshant Jha, rom-com movie starts on a fun and easy note by showing an arranged marriage setup where both character tru to hide parts of their past to seem perfect. Avinash Tiwary’s movie feels light and entertaining in the beginning which includes some good humour and relatable moments. Interestingly, the first Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) didn’t release in theatres and came directly on OTT which stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Vikrant Massey.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 film starts on a light and fun note with the usual setup of quirky families from both sides and the typical “hero ka fost” adding some humour. The story moves smoothly in the beginning by adding some funny moments in between. But the interval feels a bit strange, and the main conflict also comes across as odd, Sunny has a problem with Ginny speaking in English and being more open in the relationship. 

But the real issue get lost in all the chaos as it really didn’t connect with the audience. Even the music by Sushant-Shankar, Usman Khan, Haroon-Gavin, Heer and Amaan Noor is not very memorable. 

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What works for Avinash Tiwary’s movie are some light and fun moments mainly in the second half. The chemistry between Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr is simple and decent. 

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Story 

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Story is about Ginny and Sunny who are about to get married. Ginny is bold and outspoken while Sunny is quieter and more reserved. Due to the pressure from their both of their families both hide parts of their past to look better in front of each other. 

By hiding the truth they go ahead with the wedding but the real problem starts after marriage when the truth comes out. 

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online 

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Tags: avinash tiwariGinny Weds Sunny 2Ginny Weds Sunny 2 castGinny Weds Sunny 2 movie reviewGinny Weds Sunny 2 ReviewGinny Weds Sunny 2 storyGinny Weds Sunny reviewmedha-shankr

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Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas

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Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas
Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas
Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas
Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com Promises Light Romance But Struggles With Weak Outdated Ideas

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