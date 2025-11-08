Globe Trotter: How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu? The Number Will Shock You!

The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has rather finally confirmed as a part of the cast in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious, globetrotting adventure film, still without a title, with Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar as the co-star. This collaboration is indeed a monumental moment for Indian cinema, as it brings together a celebrated Hollywood-Bollywood crossover star with one of the most visionary directors in India and a powerhouse regional actor.

The project is being produced on an unprecedented scale and is already creating a buzz worldwide, with Rajamouli’s global victory with RRR being the last straw. The story about Priyanka’s character is very much under wraps but her adding to the film has already spoken volumes of its international reach and the production value. The film, as speculated, is going to be set in a jungle and will be an action-adventure, with the filmmakers’ and distributors’ target being nothing less than a truly global market.

Remuneration And Star Power

Reports indicate that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is earning a salary that puts her on par with the top Indian actresses. Even though the exact amount is not disclosed and the producers haven’t verified it, the industry is guessing that the actress will be paid an incredible ₹30 Crore (around 3.6 million USD) for the film.

This amount is said to have been settled after preliminary talks, making her the highest-paid female actor in the case of this film, as she continues to attract audiences in both India and the West. The strong international appeal of her name is considered to be a very important factor in the film getting a proper worldwide release and its receiving a bigger share internationally than it would have otherwise.

Production And Global Reach

‘Globetrotter’ is being celebrated as an extraordinary movie and is trying to get a gigantic budget which might go beyond ₹1000 crore. In addition, the film’s global reach is further substantiated with the Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran’s casting as the main antagonist ‘Kumbha’, whose first look poster has just been released.

The project is a big one, as the shooting of the main parts is said to be done in different locations around the world and in India such as Kenya and the Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh, giving support to the film’s adventure theme. The amazing combination of the star cast and the director’s large scale vision are a guarantee for the product that will be liked by the people of different continents.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Set For Powerful Comeback? ‘Chakda Xpress’ Release Buzz Hints At Her Grand Return To The Screen