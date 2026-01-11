Golden Globes 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Hollywood’s Grand Awards Night Live In India

This week the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be an incredible spectacle for the viewers all over the world, and they will reward the best in the film and American television for the year 2025.

The ceremony at the famous Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles is still the industry’s “party of the year” and it is also a precursor to the Oscars.

To witness the contest between the best in film and the best in television, the audience will get a mix of surprises along with the biggies and hottest spots in fashion as the event unfolds.

Telecast Schedule and India Viewership

To the fans in India, the ceremony is a daily activity that demands the whole day to be spent to see the charm live. The live event starts in Los Angeles on the night of January 11, but the telecast in India opens up at 6:30 AM IST on January 12, which is Monday.

The whole rituals can be watched via Lionsgate Play only because it has gained the rights to present the Oscars to the subcontinent.

Early birds at 5:30 AM IST can be the first ones to see the streaming of the red carpet where global stars – including the presenter Priyanka Chopra Jonas – are going to glitter their way before the actual show starts.

Host Highlights and Nominations Race

Nikki Glaser, the sharp-tongued lady comedian, is going to, for the second time in a row, get on stage and present a monologue that will include her regular wit plus the festive atmosphere of the evening.

On the contest side, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is the leading horse with an incredible nine nominations among which is the Best Actor nomination for Leonardo DiCaprio. The drama “Sentimental Value” is closely following with eight nods and the thriller “Sinners” is the one left behind with seven.

Over in the television arena, “The White Lotus” is still the leader with six nominations, while the newly established Best Podcast category will have SmartLess and Call Her Daddy as contestants for the very first trophy, which signifies a groundbreaking change in the Globes’ acknowledgment of contemporary media.

